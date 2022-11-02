With deadline passed, a look at next steps for the Panthers

But after dealing Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers went from having nine picks combined in 2023 and 2024 to having 14, with all of next year's in the first five rounds and seven of the 14 total in the first three rounds after acquiring a 2023 second, third, fourth, and a 2024 fifth from the 49ers for McCaffrey. (You can see all the Panthers' 2023 draft picks here, and the 2024 draft picks by clicking here.)

That kind of draft currency offers flexibility for the hunt for a quarterback, which is helpful.

And as you look at the roster, there are fewer obvious needs than you might think.

There are nine starters on offense now (everything but the quarterback and center Bradley Bozeman) under contract through 2023 or beyond. On defense, the only current starter not under contract is defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, underscoring Fitterer's contention that the base of talent here is solid.

That includes a few key starters at high-value positions such as defensive end (Burns), cornerback (Jaycee Horn), wide receiver (Moore), and left tackle (Ikem Ekwonu).