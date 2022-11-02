With deadline passed, a look at next steps for the Panthers

Nov 02, 2022 at 12:37 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
BUNS-MOORE

CHARLOTTE — The trade deadline came and went Tuesday, and as Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer promised weeks ago, there was no fire sale.

And with the smoke cleared (and there was plenty of smoke), the Panthers can walk on the practice field Wednesday and get a picture of what they have left this season — but most importantly, what's in place for next season and beyond.

By not dealing players such as defensive end Brian Burns or wide receiver DJ Moore or any of the rest of the often-discussed players at the deadline, the Panthers can proceed with the plan they've discussed the last several years. That means building a stable roster while they can, so the chance at stability at the quarterback position can make a difference.

Related Links

Of course, the Panthers don't have that at the quarterback position right now, and that's an obvious focus as people think ahead to the offseason.

While PJ Walker is playing well at the moment, the Panthers have just one quarterback under contract for next season — injured rookie Matt Corral.

With Walker, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold all slated to be free agents this offseason (Walker would be a restricted free agent), the Panthers have as close to a clean slate at the position as you're ever going to get. That's good from the standpoint of not having a lot of cap money tied up (offering financial flexibility) but bad from the perspective of not having a clear answer at quarterback (which is kind of important).

But after dealing Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers went from having nine picks combined in 2023 and 2024 to having 14, with all of next year's in the first five rounds and seven of the 14 total in the first three rounds after acquiring a 2023 second, third, fourth, and a 2024 fifth from the 49ers for McCaffrey. (You can see all the Panthers' 2023 draft picks here, and the 2024 draft picks by clicking here.)

That kind of draft currency offers flexibility for the hunt for a quarterback, which is helpful.

And as you look at the roster, there are fewer obvious needs than you might think.

There are nine starters on offense now (everything but the quarterback and center Bradley Bozeman) under contract through 2023 or beyond. On defense, the only current starter not under contract is defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, underscoring Fitterer's contention that the base of talent here is solid.

That includes a few key starters at high-value positions such as defensive end (Burns), cornerback (Jaycee Horn), wide receiver (Moore), and left tackle (Ikem Ekwonu).

And when you look at the list of unrestricted free agents heading into the offseason, you realize it's heavy on depth players. That group includes Mayfield and Darnold, along with Bozeman and backup offensive linemen Cameron Erving and Michael Jordan, receivers Rashard Higgins and Andre Roberts, running back D'Onta Foreman, Ioannidis and defensive end Henry Anderson, linebacker Cory Littleton, safeties Myles Hartsfield, Sam Franklin Jr., Sean Chandler, and Juston Burris, long snapper JJ Jansen, and kicker Eddy Piñeiro.

Even with that context, there's clearly some work to be done on this roster and some turnover of current starters possible. But they're looking ahead at an offseason of fine-tuning rather than overhauling, and that's a different spot than they've occupied in the recent past.

Brian Burns

A new deal for Burns clearly looms on the horizon. He's under contract for the $16 million fifth-year option on his rookie deal for 2023, and the possibility of the franchise tag for one or two years after that leaves them room and time to negotiate.

And with a drafted quarterback looking like a strong possibility and so many existing starters under contract, there should be room to make some targeted additions in free agency.

Again, there are a lot of starters coming back from a team that's 2-6 at the moment, and they don't really know who their coach and quarterback will be next year, so their situation is far from ideal.

But as the Panthers look into an offseason with uncertainty at those two critical positions, the front office can also point to a path forward once they settle those spots.

Game Angles: Best of Panthers-Falcons in Week 8

View the best photos from the pre-game, warmups and game action in Week 8 between Carolina and Atlanta.

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
1 / 115

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - Derrick Brown
2 / 115

DT - Derrick Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - Keith Taylor
3 / 115

CB - Keith Taylor

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
K - Johnny Hekker
4 / 115

K - Johnny Hekker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - Yetur Gross-Matos
5 / 115

DE - Yetur Gross-Matos

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - Xavier Woods
6 / 115

S - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - Cameron Erving
7 / 115

T - Cameron Erving

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - Sam Franklin Jr.
8 / 115

S - Sam Franklin Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - Brandon Smith
9 / 115

LB - Brandon Smith

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
10 / 115

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.
11 / 115

WR - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - Donte Jackson
12 / 115

CB - Donte Jackson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - Brian Burns
13 / 115

DE - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - Jaycee Horn
14 / 115

CB - Jaycee Horn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - DJ Moore
15 / 115

WR - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks
16 / 115

Steve Wilks

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
17 / 115

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 34 - Sean Chandler
18 / 115

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

Carolina Panthers
DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
19 / 115

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks
20 / 115

Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
21 / 115

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - DJ Moore
22 / 115

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
23 / 115

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
24 / 115

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
25 / 115

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
26 / 115

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
27 / 115

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
28 / 115

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
29 / 115

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
30 / 115

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
31 / 115

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

WR - 2 - DJ Moore
32 / 115

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman CB - 26 - Donte Jackson LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
33 / 115

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
34 / 115

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
35 / 115

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
36 / 115

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
221030 Panthers at Falcons-310
37 / 115
Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
38 / 115

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221030 Panthers at Falcons-320
39 / 115
Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
40 / 115

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
41 / 115

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
42 / 115

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
43 / 115

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221030 Panthers at Falcons-417
44 / 115
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
45 / 115

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
46 / 115

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
221030 Panthers at Falcons-449
47 / 115
Carolina Panthers
LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
48 / 115

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

WR - 2 - DJ Moore
49 / 115

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu LB - 55 - Cory Littleton LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
50 / 115

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

221030 Panthers at Falcons-496
51 / 115
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
52 / 115

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
53 / 115

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
54 / 115

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221030 Panthers at Falcons-534
55 / 115
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW10610
56 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
57 / 115

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10656
58 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10673
59 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10724
60 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10746
61 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10773
62 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10781
63 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10801
64 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
65 / 115

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10822
66 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10837
67 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
68 / 115

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
69 / 115

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10887
70 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
71 / 115

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
72 / 115

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
73 / 115

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10981
74 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith Rb - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
75 / 115

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Rb - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman WR - 12 - Shi Smith
76 / 115

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
77 / 115

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
78 / 115

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
79 / 115

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11167
80 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
81 / 115

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11288
82 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11301
83 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
84 / 115

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 2 - D.J. Moore
85 / 115

RB - 2 - D.J. Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11360
86 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
87 / 115

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 70 - Brady Christensen
88 / 115

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11406
89 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11454
90 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11495
91 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11539
92 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
93 / 115

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11575
94 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11599
95 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11611
96 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
97 / 115

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
98 / 115

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Lu
99 / 115

LB - 49 - Frankie Lu

Carolina Panthers
1CW11694
100 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
101 / 115

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman RB - 41 - Spencer Brown
102 / 115

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

RB - 41 - Spencer Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
103 / 115

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
104 / 115

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11835
105 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson
106 / 115

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
107 / 115

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11981
108 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12017
109 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12112
110 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW12151
111 / 115
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
112 / 115

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
113 / 115

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
114 / 115

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
115 / 115

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: Making sense of another trip to Atlanta

Sunday's heartbreaker falls in line with some previous trips, but also offered evidence of a team that's still swinging.

news

Know Your Foe: Cincinnati Bengals

The Panthers head up to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow's Bengals from the AFC North in Week 9.

news

Tepper Sports & Entertainment to help launch first varsity-level high school esports and STEM league

TSE will partner with Stiegler EdTech, Carolina Esports Hub and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in the inaugural season in 2022.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 9 vs. Bengals

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 9.

news

Brian Burns reflecting on Atlanta: "That's on me"

The Panthers defensive end took responsibility for a mistake in overtime, which saw the Falcons get in position for the game-winning field goal.

news

The Day After: Correcting defensive execution

The Panthers discussed how to improve second-half defense, sticking with Eddy Piñeiro, and how PJ Walker has earned trust as starting QB.

news

Wrapping your mind around Sunday's overtime epic

There was so much going during the loss to the Falcons, it was easy to miss some significant developments. But here's a look at some key points for the Panthers.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Atlanta in Week 8

A number of players set new career highs as Carolina played its most offensive snaps in nearly two years.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 8 at Atlanta

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, PJ Walker and other players said to the media after the Falcons game.

news

Eddy Piñeiro after two late misses: "It hurts"

A group of Panthers veterans rallied behind Piñeiro following two critical missed kicks in a loss to the Falcons.

news

DJ Moore's jaw-dropping play became an object lesson

A penalty after his last-minute touchdown became more painful after a missed extra point which would have been a game-winner.

Advertising