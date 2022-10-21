Trading Christian McCaffrey opens up options for Panthers

Quarterback is obviously one of them.

So while they were likely already thinking about players at the top of this year's draft class, it's too soon to know whether Bryce Young or CJ Stroud or Will Levis or Hendon Hooker or whoever will be anyone's answer. Those guys are still playing, and the real evaluating is only beginning.

And because they've looked into options every year that people didn't realize were options at the time, it's too soon to lock in on any one means of acquiring a quarterback.

But now we know they have more picks.

And with those added picks, they can continue to add to a young base of talent that includes several high-end defensive stars like Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, and Jaycee Horn, one of the game's steadiest receivers in DJ Moore, and a ready-made offensive line which has all five current starters under contract for next year.

So, no, dealing McCaffrey didn't make the Panthers any better at the moment.