Know Your Foe: Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 01, 2022 at 04:07 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (2-6) move forward on their two-week road stretch this week, meeting up with last year's AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-4).

Carolina takes on Cincinnati at 1 p.m. Sunday in Paycor Stadium as both teams look to bounce back from Week 8 losses to division rivals. The Panthers lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the Falcons, while the Bengals fell to Cleveland in a Monday Night Football blowout, 32-13.

The Panthers are 3-2-1 against the Bengals, and they've never won in Cincinnati. Carolina won its last meeting with the Bengals at Bank of America Stadium back in 2018 in a Cam Newton-Andy Dalton matchup.

This time, PJ Walker duels Joe Burrow, who leads the league with 2,329 passing yards through eight games but has yet to string consistently dominant performances together across multiple weeks this season.

Here's what to know about the Bengals:

Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd
Emilee Chinn/AP

BENGALS SPUTTERING WITHOUT CHASE

Burrow's Bengals started to get rolling after a 0-2 start, moving over .500 for the first time this season after convincing wins over New Orleans and Atlanta in Weeks 6 and 7. Then, wide receiver and reigning offensive rookie of the year Ja’Marr Chase injured his hip against the Falcons.

Chase won't play against the Panthers while he goes through a 4-6 week recovery period. That's a plus for Carolina, given how much Cincinnati struggled without him against the Browns. Chase, Burrow's favorite target, had racked up 86.4 yards per game before the injury. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd average just over 60 receiving yards per game each, but neither has Chase's ability to stretch the field consistently.

That was paramount in the Bengals' loss Monday night, when Burrow went from averaging 8.1 and 11.5 yards per attempt against the Saints and Falcons, respectively, to 6.6 in Cleveland. Burrow has lost every game where he's failed to put up more than 232 yards passing this season, reaching 300 in New Orleans and 481 against Atlanta.

Burrow lost when he put up 199 pass yards in Dallas, lost to Baltimore after throwing for 217, and fell to Cleveland with 232 yards. Burrow did, however, throw for 338 yards in a Week 1 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. Burrow has passed for at least 275 yards in all four of Cincinnati's wins this year.

Despite a downward trend in the Bengals' pass game without Chase, they're still sixth in the league averaging 268 yards per game heading into Week 9, and Burrow is completing 69.2 percent of his passes, good for fourth in the NFL.

The Bengals' run game is much less effective, ranked 30th in the league with 81 yards per game. Joe Mixon, who finished last year's Super Bowl campaign with a career-best 1,205 yards in the regular season, has had a more muted start to 2022. Mixon is the Bengals' rushing leader by a mile, and he has only tallied 485 yards on 129 attempts, an average of 3.3 yards per carry.

STRUGGLING TO PROTECT BURROW

The Bengals have another issue besides missing Chase, but it's the offensive line.

Cincinnati's offensive line had appeared to have taken a jump against the Saints and Falcons, but facing Myles Garrett and Cleveland proved that the group still has a long way to go with protecting Burrow.

Burrow has been sacked 29 times this season, the second-most of any quarterback in the NFL behind only Chicago's Justin Fields (31). But Burrow's sacks have been the most costly, as his sacks have pushed the Bengals' offense back 196 total yards.

The Browns sacked Burrow five times Monday, the most since Dallas got to him six times in Week 2.

Chidobe Awuzie
Jeff Dean/AP

INJURED DEFENSE

Injuries have ravaged the Bengals, and the ones on the defensive side of the ball keep piling up in Cincinnati.

Top cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is the latest blow, as he tore his ACL against the Browns and will miss the rest of the season. He had come up with 35 tackles, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble before the injury. Fellow corner Tre Flowers also left the Cleveland game with a hamstring injury.

Cincinnati is getting thin at cornerback, as it was already without Eli Apple, who didn't play against the Browns with a hamstring injury. The injuries leave room for rookie Cam Taylor-Britt, a second-round pick out of Nebraska, to continue acclimating to the NFL.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard suffered an injury against Cleveland, as he reportedly received X-rays on his left hand after the game. Hubbard and fellow defensive end Trey Hendrickson pace the Bengals pass rush with 3.5 and 4.0 sacks, respectively, but Hendrickson is playing through a back injury. Nose tackle DJ Reader is still on injured reserve due to a Week 3 MCL injury.

The Bengals are supported by strong tacklers in linebackers Germaine Pratt (59 tackles) and Logan Wilson (46 tackles). They also have strength in the secondary, with safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates anchoring downfield.

Overall, the Bengals' defense ranks around the middle of the league in total defense (16th) and passing defense (18th), with a slight edge in rushing defense (12th).

Panthers vs. Bengals Through the Years

The Panthers are 3-2-1 all-time against the Bengals. Carolina is 3-1 at home and 0-1-1 on the road at Cincinnati. The Bengals are the only team that the Panthers have ever tied in franchise history.

AP618733369135
1 / 45
AJ Mast
mh_photo_18
2 / 45
mh_photo_17
3 / 45
mh_photo_20
4 / 45
mh_photo_15
5 / 45
mh_photo_16
6 / 45
mh_photo_13
7 / 45
mh_photo_10
8 / 45
mh_photo_11
9 / 45
mh_photo_9
10 / 45
mh_photo_5
11 / 45
mh_photo_8
12 / 45
mh_photo_1
13 / 45
mh_photo_2
14 / 45
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Tory James (20) after a short gain in their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Cincinnati won 17-14. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
15 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Tory James (20) after a short gain in their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Cincinnati won 17-14. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN/2006 AP
Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) intercepts a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
16 / 45

Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) intercepts a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers tight end Kris Mangum (86) lunges for a touchdown over Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Landon Johnson (59) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
17 / 45

Carolina Panthers tight end Kris Mangum (86) lunges for a touchdown over Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Landon Johnson (59) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN
in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
18 / 45

in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a pass in the end zone as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) defends in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. The touchdown was nullified on a offensive pass interference call against Banjamin. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
19 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a pass in the end zone as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) defends in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. The touchdown was nullified on a offensive pass interference call against Banjamin. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime of an NFL football game in Cincinnati Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. Charlotte tied Cincinnati 37-37. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
20 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime of an NFL football game in Cincinnati Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. Charlotte tied Cincinnati 37-37. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past his team's bench as he carries a punt return 61 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
21 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past his team's bench as he carries a punt return 61 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

RICK HAVNER
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
22 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
23 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) helps Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) up in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
24 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) helps Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) up in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
25 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes under pressure from Carolina Panthers defenders during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
26 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes under pressure from Carolina Panthers defenders during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
mh_photo_3
27 / 45
Cincinnati Bengals' Jermaine Gresham (84), center, catches a pass among Carolina Panthers' players Marcus Hudson (25), Sherrod Martin (23), and Captain Munnerlyn (41) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
28 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals' Jermaine Gresham (84), center, catches a pass among Carolina Panthers' players Marcus Hudson (25), Sherrod Martin (23), and Captain Munnerlyn (41) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
29 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety George Iloka (43) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
30 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety George Iloka (43) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
31 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Cincinnati Bengals safety Kevin Kaesviharn (34) intercepts a pass in front of Carolina Panthers receiver Keyshawn Johnson (19) in the end zone to seal the Bengals 17-14 win in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
32 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals safety Kevin Kaesviharn (34) intercepts a pass in front of Carolina Panthers receiver Keyshawn Johnson (19) in the end zone to seal the Bengals 17-14 win in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN/2006 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates with running back Nick Goings (37) after they combined on a touchdown pass in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
33 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates with running back Nick Goings (37) after they combined on a touchdown pass in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN/2006 AP
Carolina Panthers' Charles Godfrey (30) returns an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
34 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Charles Godfrey (30) returns an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Cincinnati Bengals' Carson Palmer (9) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
35 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals' Carson Palmer (9) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
36 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Cincinnati Bengals' Cedric Benson (32) runs against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals' Cedric Benson (32) runs against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
38 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
39 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Cincinnati Bengals' Leon Hall (29) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals' Leon Hall (29) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Rodney Peete (9) prepares to throw a pass in the second quarter of the Panthers' 52-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 8, 2002. Peete went 21-for-29 for a season high 319 yards, four yards short of his career high, and three touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
41 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Rodney Peete (9) prepares to throw a pass in the second quarter of the Panthers' 52-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 8, 2002. Peete went 21-for-29 for a season high 319 yards, four yards short of his career high, and three touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) passes against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Justin Smith (90) in the first half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
42 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) passes against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Justin Smith (90) in the first half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN
Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble, left, and Kindal Moorehead, right, during their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Johnson ran for 101 yards in the Bengals 17-14 win. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
43 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble, left, and Kindal Moorehead, right, during their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Johnson ran for 101 yards in the Bengals 17-14 win. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Michael Rucker in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
44 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Michael Rucker in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN
Carolina Panthers' Al Wallace (96) celebrates with teammate Terry Cousin after Wallace recovered a Cincinnati Bengals' fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
45 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Al Wallace (96) celebrates with teammate Terry Cousin after Wallace recovered a Cincinnati Bengals' fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

RUSTY BURROUGHS
Advertising