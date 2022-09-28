"Playmaker" Laviska Shenault Jr. went old school

Shenault's first trip to the end zone as a Panther was his first since his rookie year with the Jaguars, and Carolina's lone offensive touchdown against New Orleans. It was, perhaps, a moment as big for him personally as it was for Carolina in the game.

Peterman didn't find Shenault's performance surprising, since he delivered under pressure in high school.

"Laviska was just always well-demeanored on the field," Peterman said. "He'd get excited, but the moment was never too big or too small. I mean, you could look at his body language. You didn't know if we were up 50, down 50, or going in for the game-winning drive. He just played the same. That was always really good. He did what we asked him to do."

Peterman said his coaches at DeSoto asked a lot of Shenault. A talented basketball player as well, Shenault possessed the skill set and frame that positioned him anywhere on the football field, from the slot, at tight end, running back, or H-back. Shenault was coachable, had a high football IQ, and was fiercely loyal, a trait Peterman still commends.

"He didn't care if he got one or two or catches, never said a word," Peterman said. "We needed him maybe to do more blocking that night, never said a word. He's just one of those special people that has that.