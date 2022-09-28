"Playmaker" Laviska Shenault Jr. went old school

Sep 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Laviska Shenault Jr.

CHARLOTTE – Laviska Shenault Jr. couldn't help but laugh when he looked at his phone.

Last Sunday morning, just before he was to suit up for his Panthers debut, Carolina's newest wide receiver saw a video of his high school highlights pop up in an iMessage from Panthers offensive assistant Garret McGuire.

"Hey, this is all we need to see today," McGuire wrote.

Related Links

McGuire shot a blast from the past because he'd spent the prior weeks hearing jabs from head coach Matt Rhule about a deep-rooted Texas high school football rivalry. That pitted Shenault and McGuire's teams against each other from 2013-2016, and McGuire called it "the biggest rivalry in Dallas-Fort Worth, for sure."

Shenault attended DeSoto High School the same four years McGuire was at Cedar Hill High School, both just south of Dallas. The football powerhouses are separated by just six miles and have been facing off annually since 1956.

McGuire remembered how DeSoto claimed two wins over Cedar Hill his senior year. What stung the most was when Shenault and the Eagles ended McGuire's high school playoff hopes in front of thousands at AT&T Stadium en route to a perfect 16-0 record and DeSoto's first Texas Class 6A Division II state title.

And it's fitting that Shenault's 67-yard touchdown catch-and-run last week against the Saints was so similar to plays he made when McGuire saw him in an opposing jersey throughout high school.

"I was looking at the YouTube video, and I just cut up the parts of him killing us versus Cedar Hill," McGuire said with a grin. "Shoot, there's the same play of him catching it on the sideline, breaking four or five tackles."

Today's 23-year-old Shenault is five years removed from his Texas high school football heroics. But standing in the Panthers' locker room a day after his pivotal role in the first win of the season, Shenault said the DeSoto High School state of mind is what he's drawn upon since joining the Panthers in late August.

That message from McGuire helped push him to that mindset on game day.

"It just made me lock in, in a type of way," Shenault said. "I just wanted them to know, 'You're going to get that every play. You're going to get that high school mentality.'"

Laviska Shenault Jr.

His mindset manifested in 144 all-purpose yards against the Saints, including a team-leading 90 yards receiving, most of it on the touchdown, when he showed his ability to evade tacklers and then outrun them.

It was a lot like he did in those high school highlights. And those who saw Shenault back at DeSoto, such as his former head coach Todd Peterman, had a sense of déjà vu.

"My brother called me, and he said, 'Hey, Viska just scored on the same thing he did in the state championship game," Peterman said. "You'd just flick it out there to him, and he could go. He's just always fast enough."

Shenault's first trip to the end zone as a Panther was his first since his rookie year with the Jaguars, and Carolina's lone offensive touchdown against New Orleans. It was, perhaps, a moment as big for him personally as it was for Carolina in the game.

Peterman didn't find Shenault's performance surprising, since he delivered under pressure in high school.

"Laviska was just always well-demeanored on the field," Peterman said. "He'd get excited, but the moment was never too big or too small. I mean, you could look at his body language. You didn't know if we were up 50, down 50, or going in for the game-winning drive. He just played the same. That was always really good. He did what we asked him to do."

Peterman said his coaches at DeSoto asked a lot of Shenault. A talented basketball player as well, Shenault possessed the skill set and frame that positioned him anywhere on the football field, from the slot, at tight end, running back, or H-back. Shenault was coachable, had a high football IQ, and was fiercely loyal, a trait Peterman still commends.

"He didn't care if he got one or two or catches, never said a word," Peterman said. "We needed him maybe to do more blocking that night, never said a word. He's just one of those special people that has that.

"As I've been around a few NFL guys I've coached, they all kind of have that in common. They're willing to do the extra stuff, and you know what? They're just going to do it and not be a problem."

Laviska Shenault Jr.
LM Otero/AP

The can-do attitude helped Shenault carve out a spot in the Panthers' receiver rotation.

Shenault dove into his new playbook late, having been acquired in an Aug. 29 trade from Jacksonville two years after the Jaguars took him in the second round.

He posted two seasons with over 600 yards in Jacksonville and found the end zone five times as a rookie but struggled with hamstring and shoulder injuries, having his role reduced before the trade.

So when he made it to the Panthers, Shenault spent the first two weeks of this regular season inactive on game days, all while he learned a new offense and took a step back mentally. He said he looked back at his thought process and discovered ways he could help himself perform in this new opportunity with the Panthers.

"I would criticize myself," he said. "But I know what I do wrong; I know what I do right. I know what I need to do to be better. I've just got to look comfortable, and I noticed that myself."

Laviska Shenault Jr.
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

And getting to that point required channeling some of his mindset from high school – what Shenault called the "hard-working" Texas football mentality.

McGuire has already seen what Shenault can bring, and when he made his way up to Bank of America Stadium, his former high school rival sent a message of faith to him.

"I texted him on his way in, and I was like, 'About to bring a little South Dallas to Charlotte,' " McGuire said. "He is the man. He's really, really smart. He's picked up the offense well. Obviously, you guys saw the plays he makes. He's a playmaker."

Even after a breakout debut at Carolina, Shenault knows what mindset he wants to bring to the Panthers.

"My biggest thing right now is just getting back to that high school mentality," Shenault said. "Doing whatever whenever, not thinking about it and not questioning it. Just doing what I've got to do."

And if last week is any indication, Shenault could be on track to add more to his NFL highlight reel, which now looks familiar to the old ones.

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Carolina-New Orleans game in Week 3

View best in-game photos from Carolina's home game against New Orleans.

AE7I8682
1 / 63
1CW18242
2 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I8347
3 / 63
AE7I8026
4 / 63
1CW17096
5 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17143
6 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17159
7 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17726
8 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_1588
9 / 63
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1592
10 / 63
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1597
11 / 63
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1620
12 / 63
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1656
13 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-295
14 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-296
15 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-297
16 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-298
17 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-299
18 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-302
19 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-304
20 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-308
21 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-309
22 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-310
23 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-311
24 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-312
25 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-314
26 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-317
27 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-318
28 / 63
Carolina Panthers
AE7I7580
29 / 63
AE7I7594
30 / 63
AE7I7632
31 / 63
AE7I7642
32 / 63
AE7I7651
33 / 63
AE7I7666
34 / 63
AE7I7691
35 / 63
AE7I7707
36 / 63
AE7I7724
37 / 63
AE7I7799
38 / 63
AE7I7809
39 / 63
AE7I7832
40 / 63
AE7I7848
41 / 63
AE7I8006
42 / 63
AE7I8023
43 / 63
AE7I8074
44 / 63
AE7I8099
45 / 63
AE7I8113
46 / 63
AE7I8127
47 / 63
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sets back to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
48 / 63

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sets back to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) carries the ball against New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
49 / 63

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) carries the ball against New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
50 / 63

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
51 / 63

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (98) recovers a fumble and runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
52 / 63

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (98) recovers a fumble and runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (98) runs off the field after he recovers a fumble and runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
53 / 63

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (98) runs off the field after he recovers a fumble and runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Brandon Smith (40) celebrates with Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) after Luvu forced a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
54 / 63

Carolina Panthers linebacker Brandon Smith (40) celebrates with Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) after Luvu forced a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AE7I8379
55 / 63
AE7I8380
56 / 63
1CW18223
57 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW18232
58 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I8370
59 / 63
AE7I8361
60 / 63
AE7I8610
61 / 63
AE7I8673
62 / 63
AE7I8663
63 / 63
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

An unexpected path to the NFL

Eddy Piñeiro had dreams of following in his father's soccer footsteps. A chance to support his family sent him on a journey that was anything but conventional.

news

Hometown roots run deep for Shi Smith

The Panthers wide receiver has a daily reminder of a friend taken too soon, as he's realizing the dreams they shared.

news

Actions, not words

Baker Mayfield's work this offseason, when he didn't know he'd end up in Carolina, speaks louder and more clearly than anything anyone will say about him this week.

news

For Chris Tabor, it's about being "prepared for anything"

Carolina's veteran special teams coach is used to adapting to constantly changing conditions, with the injury to kicker Zane Gonzalez is the latest example.

news

Rashard Higgins makes a family memory at practice

The Panthers' wide receiver saw his 11-month-old son, Sevin, take his first steps Tuesday after joint practice with New England.

news

Christian McCaffrey finds success in film venture

The Panthers' star running back served as an executive producer for Unicorn Town, a documentary following a German football team from a small city.

news

CJ Henderson makes strides at training camp

The Panthers' cornerback has made an impression on coaches for more reasons than raw talent. He's coachable, and he's improving.

news

Tommy Tremble makes memories on the other side of autographs

The Panthers' second-year tight end is getting the chance to put smiles on fans' faces just like he experienced when he was younger.

news

C.J. Saunders keeps earning notice, making plays

The second-year wideout knows he's been overlooked (a lot), but has earned the respect of his teammates on the field, because he's getting it done.

news

Christian McCaffrey makes a deal, and a memory

The Panthers running back swapped out some gear for snacks, and made the day of a young fan.

news

Shaq Thompson: Passing along the lessons learned

He walked in as a rookie and learned from Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, now he's sharing the wisdom.

Advertising