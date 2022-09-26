The Day After: Running game is making strides

— Defensive end Henry Anderson, who blocked a field goal in Sunday's win over the Saints, admitted he loves the change of pace on those plays.

Ordinarily, offensive linemen are trying to double-team defensive linemen. On field goal block, it's the other way around, with them trying to throw as many bodies as possible at a small amount of space.

"I think for the guys on the field goal team that are trying to protect, it's probably a lot harder," Anderson said. "So they probably don't like it as much. For me, I think it's easier. I'm going three steps and then putting my hand up, and the play's over. I'm not running, or trying to run around an offensive tackle and go pursue 20 yards down the field to the ball. It's definitely a violent play. You're trying to come off with as much violence as you can and stay as low as you can, and I'm trying to knock him (back). He's still a big dude, those guys are still 300-plus pounds, so I'm trying to hit him as hard as I can and knock him back a few yards. But it's definitely a violent play."

Panthers Hall of Honor left tackle Jordan Gross has always said his least favorite snaps were extra points, but field goals are right up there since they generally come at the ends of drives, and offensive linemen are kind of stationary targets.