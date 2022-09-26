Snap Counts: Carolina vs. New Orleans in Week 3

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Saints in Week 3.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Austin Corbett
|61 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Brady Christensen
|61 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|61 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Taylor Moton
|61 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Pat Elflein
|61 (100%)
|Baker Mayfield
|61 (100%)
|DJ Moore
|60 (98%)
|1 (3%)
|Robbie Anderson
|51 (84%)
|1 (3%)
|Christian McCaffrey
|49 (80%)
|1 (3%)
|Ian Thomas
|38 (62%)
|12 (41%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|31 (51%)
|22 (76%)
|Tommy Tremble
|24 (39%)
|17 (59%)
|Shi Smith
|22 (36%)
|6 (21%)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|11 (18%)
|3 (10%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|7 (11%)
|17 (59%)
|Rashard Higgins
|6 (10%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|4 (7%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|2 (3%)
|13 (45%)
- Laviska Shenault Jr. was active for the first time with Carolina and played 11 offensive snaps and 3 special teams snaps. He had 144 all-purpose yards and a 67-yard touchdown reception.
- Christian McCaffrey played 80 percent of the snaps after playing 90 last week. He had his second-straight game with at least 100 rushing yards.
- Giovanni Ricci played a career-high 51 percent of the snaps, making a 15-yard reception.
- Rashard Higgins played his first offensive snaps of the season with Carolina, seeing six snaps. He was not targeted.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Frankie Luvu
|69 (100%)
|8 (28%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|69 (100%)
|6 (21%)
|Jaycee Horn
|65 (94%)
|4 (14%)
|Xavier Woods
|65 (94%)
|3 (10%)
|Brian Burns
|56 (81%)
|5 (17%)
|CJ Henderson
|54 (78%)
|5 (17%)
|Shaq Thompson
|51 (74%)
|6 (21%)
|Matt Ioannidis
|51 (74%)
|2 (7%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|46 (67%)
|5 (17%)
|Derrick Brown
|43 (62%)
|3 (10%)
|Marquis Haynes
|39 (57%)
|1 (3%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|37 (54%)
|10 (34%)
|Donte Jackson
|27 (39%)
|2 (7%)
|Damien Wilson
|24 (35%)
|9 (31%)
|Cory Littleton
|18 (26%)
|21 (72%)
|Henry Anderson
|18 (26%)
|4 (14%)
|Marquan McCall
|14 (20%)
|4 (14%)
|Daviyon Nixon
|9 (13%)
|Keith Taylor
|4 (6%)
|5 (17%)
- A week after playing a career-high 96 percent of the snaps in New York, Frankie Luvu played 100 percent of the snaps against the Saints, making five tackles and a forced fumble.
- After being questionable with a hamstring injury, Donte Jackson started the game but then left with a neck injury. Jackson did return in the second half and finished with 27 total snaps played.
- Another cornerback, CJ Henderson, also briefly left the game with a neck injury but returned. Henderson played 78 percent of the snaps. Myles Hartsfield (54 percent) and Keith Taylor Jr. (4 snaps) saw more action as a result.
- Damien Wilson (24 snaps) and Cory Littleton (18 snaps) played more snaps and combined for four tackles after only playing 15 combined snaps in Week 2.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Sean Chandler
|20 (69%)
|Sam Franklin
|19 (66%)
|Stantley Thomas-Oliver
|17 (59%)
|Brandon Smith
|13 (45%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|10 (34%)
|Johnny Hekker
|10 (34%)
|JJ Jansen
|10 (34%)
|Michael Jordan
|4 (14%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|4 (14%)
View best in-game photos from Carolina's home game against New Orleans.