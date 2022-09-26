Snap Counts: Carolina vs. New Orleans in Week 3

Sep 26, 2022 at 07:49 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
SnapCounts_week3

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Saints in Week 3.

Table inside Article
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Austin Corbett61 (100%)4 (14%)
Brady Christensen61 (100%)4 (14%)
Ikem Ekwonu61 (100%)4 (14%)
Taylor Moton61 (100%)4 (14%)
Pat Elflein61 (100%)
Baker Mayfield61 (100%)
DJ Moore60 (98%)1 (3%)
Robbie Anderson51 (84%)1 (3%)
Christian McCaffrey49 (80%)1 (3%)
Ian Thomas38 (62%)12 (41%)
Giovanni Ricci31 (51%)22 (76%)
Tommy Tremble24 (39%)17 (59%)
Shi Smith22 (36%)6 (21%)
Laviska Shenault Jr.11 (18%)3 (10%)
Chuba Hubbard7 (11%)17 (59%)
Rashard Higgins6 (10%)
D'Onta Foreman4 (7%)
Stephen Sullivan2 (3%)13 (45%)
  • Laviska Shenault Jr. was active for the first time with Carolina and played 11 offensive snaps and 3 special teams snaps. He had 144 all-purpose yards and a 67-yard touchdown reception.
  • Christian McCaffrey played 80 percent of the snaps after playing 90 last week. He had his second-straight game with at least 100 rushing yards.
  • Giovanni Ricci played a career-high 51 percent of the snaps, making a 15-yard reception.
  • Rashard Higgins played his first offensive snaps of the season with Carolina, seeing six snaps. He was not targeted.
Table inside Article
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Frankie Luvu69 (100%)8 (28%)
Jeremy Chinn69 (100%)6 (21%)
Jaycee Horn65 (94%)4 (14%)
Xavier Woods65 (94%)3 (10%)
Brian Burns56 (81%)5 (17%)
CJ Henderson54 (78%)5 (17%)
Shaq Thompson51 (74%)6 (21%)
Matt Ioannidis51 (74%)2 (7%)
Yetur Gross-Matos46 (67%)5 (17%)
Derrick Brown43 (62%)3 (10%)
Marquis Haynes39 (57%)1 (3%)
Myles Hartsfield37 (54%)10 (34%)
Donte Jackson27 (39%)2 (7%)
Damien Wilson24 (35%)9 (31%)
Cory Littleton18 (26%)21 (72%)
Henry Anderson18 (26%)4 (14%)
Marquan McCall14 (20%)4 (14%)
Daviyon Nixon9 (13%)
Keith Taylor4 (6%)5 (17%)
  • A week after playing a career-high 96 percent of the snaps in New York, Frankie Luvu played 100 percent of the snaps against the Saints, making five tackles and a forced fumble.
  • After being questionable with a hamstring injury, Donte Jackson started the game but then left with a neck injury. Jackson did return in the second half and finished with 27 total snaps played.
  • Another cornerback, CJ Henderson, also briefly left the game with a neck injury but returned. Henderson played 78 percent of the snaps. Myles Hartsfield (54 percent) and Keith Taylor Jr. (4 snaps) saw more action as a result.
  • Damien Wilson (24 snaps) and Cory Littleton (18 snaps) played more snaps and combined for four tackles after only playing 15 combined snaps in Week 2.
Table inside Article
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Sean Chandler20 (69%)
Sam Franklin19 (66%)
Stantley Thomas-Oliver17 (59%)
Brandon Smith13 (45%)
Eddy Piñeiro10 (34%)
Johnny Hekker10 (34%)
JJ Jansen10 (34%)
Michael Jordan4 (14%)
Bradley Bozeman4 (14%)

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Carolina-New Orleans game in Week 3

View best in-game photos from Carolina's home game against New Orleans.

AE7I8682
1 / 63
1CW18242
2 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I8347
3 / 63
AE7I8026
4 / 63
1CW17096
5 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17143
6 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17159
7 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17726
8 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_1588
9 / 63
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1592
10 / 63
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1597
11 / 63
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1620
12 / 63
Carolina Panthers
1D3_1656
13 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-295
14 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-296
15 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-297
16 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-298
17 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-299
18 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-302
19 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-304
20 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-308
21 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-309
22 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-310
23 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-311
24 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-312
25 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-314
26 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-317
27 / 63
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-318
28 / 63
Carolina Panthers
AE7I7580
29 / 63
AE7I7594
30 / 63
AE7I7632
31 / 63
AE7I7642
32 / 63
AE7I7651
33 / 63
AE7I7666
34 / 63
AE7I7691
35 / 63
AE7I7707
36 / 63
AE7I7724
37 / 63
AE7I7799
38 / 63
AE7I7809
39 / 63
AE7I7832
40 / 63
AE7I7848
41 / 63
AE7I8006
42 / 63
AE7I8023
43 / 63
AE7I8074
44 / 63
AE7I8099
45 / 63
AE7I8113
46 / 63
AE7I8127
47 / 63
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sets back to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
48 / 63

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sets back to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) carries the ball against New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
49 / 63

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) carries the ball against New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
50 / 63

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
51 / 63

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sets back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (98) recovers a fumble and runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
52 / 63

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (98) recovers a fumble and runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (98) runs off the field after he recovers a fumble and runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
53 / 63

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (98) runs off the field after he recovers a fumble and runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Brandon Smith (40) celebrates with Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) after Luvu forced a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
54 / 63

Carolina Panthers linebacker Brandon Smith (40) celebrates with Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) after Luvu forced a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AE7I8379
55 / 63
AE7I8380
56 / 63
1CW18223
57 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW18232
58 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I8370
59 / 63
AE7I8361
60 / 63
AE7I8610
61 / 63
AE7I8673
62 / 63
AE7I8663
63 / 63
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Laviska Shenault Jr. puts on a show

The new wide receiver made quite an impression in his first game with the Panthers.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints

Read what head coach Matt Rhule and Panthers players said to the media after the game.

news

Baker Mayfield knows he has to improve

After winning his first start with the Panthers, Mayfield acknowledged problems on third downs.

news

Defense makes the plays Panthers needed

The unit came up with three takeaways against the Saints, offering breathing room the team needed.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Defense, special teams make big plays

Sunday was the first time since 2004 that Carolina had a defensive touchdown and blocked field goal in the same game.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers beat the Saints, 22-14

Defense, special teams and a new offensive weapon led the way to the first win of the season.

news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Saints in Week 3

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game against New Orleans.

news

Donte Jackson active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive against Saints

The veteran cornerback has recovered from last week's hamstring injury, keeping them deep in the secondary against New Orleans.

news

Five Things to Watch vs. New Orleans: Focused on execution

Here are five storylines to follow as the Panthers face the New Orleans Saints in their first NFC South matchup of the season.

news

What the Saints are saying about the Panthers

See what the Saints are saying leading up to this week's matchup against the Panthers.

news

Matt Rhule: "I disagree" with analyst's criticism of play-calling

After a former NFL QB suggested the Panthers were predictable based on formation, Rhule pointed to a number of examples of why that wasn't correct.

Advertising