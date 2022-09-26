My View: Scenes from an emotional first win

There are times when I can't stay behind the ball. Normally it's when the opposing team is in the red zone. Since I moved in front of the ball, I was able to capture the interception by Derrick Brown. I shot this with the 400 mm lens. Once I saw them take off to celebrate in the end zone, I ran down there to capture the celebrations. I used the 11-24mm for those since I wanted to see the crowd on their feet in the background.