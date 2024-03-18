Recapping a busy first week of the Panthers offseason

Of course, this roster is far from finished.

It's hard to replace a Brian Burns because players like him are rare, and for now, they're throwing numbers at the problem.

New outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum had 8.0 sacks last year and 23.0 in four seasons, offering some production but not all they need. They offered a low-cost opportunity to former Jaguars first-rounder K'Lavon Chaisson, but they're obviously not finished adding at the position. That's why they brought in Chase Young and Jadeveon Clowney on visits last week (a pair of former top-two picks) as they explore the market there.

They're also looking at adding more targets downfield, with reported visits for former Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup (career 14.1 yards per reception) and former Chargers receiver Mike Williams (15.6) on tap. Both have had some injury issues in the past, and there are multiple teams interested.

Adding an established pass-rusher and a legitimate downfield threat for Young would be two major pieces of business, and would allow them to go into the draft without glaring positional needs, which is the way you want to be going into a draft.

But the reality for the Panthers is that it will take more than one (busy week of) offseason to fill all the holes on the roster, and hitting on those draft picks (including the 33rd and 39th) will be crucial as they try to add stability to the roster).