Russell Okung unhappy with 'unacceptable' offensive line performance in Week 1

"I think any offensive lineman has enough pride and the gumption to say that when the game is on the line, and you're supposed to get a yard, you need that yard," Okung said. "I'm extremely disappointed in myself. We needed more. And we've got to figure out a way to win those situations."

It's a matter of pride for Okung, who returned to talking about the play even when asked about positive takeaways from Sunday's game.

"Maybe it's just me and my personality, but it's hard to really find other reasons to say that was a good game," he said.

Head coach Matt Rhule didn't quite share Okung's one-note assessment of the offensive line. The Panthers did record 128 yards rushing, quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ was sacked only once, and Las Vegas recorded just three quarterback hits.

The unit did all this while playing with veteran guard Michael Schofield﻿, who had to step in for Dennis Daley﻿. An ankle injury will likely keep the second-year guard out this week, too.

"I'm excited to get those guys back out there and have another week with that offensive unit working together and jelling," Rhule said.

While the Panthers kept Bridgewater mostly clean in Week 1, they'll have a different challenge this week in 2019 sack leader Shaquil Barrett. Okung and Barrett were teammates with the Broncos in 2016. Back then, Okung didn't see Barrett's career progression coming.

"He's been able to work his tail off year-to-year, and he's now an All-Pro player," Okung said.

Before exploding for a league-leading 19.5 sacks last year, Barrett totaled 14.0 through five seasons with Denver. But coming over to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme turned out to be a perfect fit.

"He's one of those guys who was a good special teams player," Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said. "We never had an idea he'd get 19.5 sacks, but once they started building up, he continued. He's a very, very slippery guy. He's got a good toolbox and a high motor."

Added Okung:

"He's going to give you a bunch of different rushes. I'm sure he watches a ton of film. He has a different play for every single tackle he plays against."

But Barrett, who recorded 3.0 sacks in a win over the Panthers in Week 2 last year, isn't the only impact player on Tampa Bay's D-line. The group added five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh in a free agency, and 11-year veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul picked up the Buccaneers' only sack last week in New Orleans.

"I've been playing against that guy for years," Okung said. "I'm going to have my hands full."

But even three days later, the one thing Okung could bring himself to say about Carolina's Week 1 performance up front was that not converting fourth-and-1 is "unacceptable." That's why this week, the unit is using its time in practice to ensure there won't be another letdown.