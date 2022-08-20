Snap Counts: Carolina at New England in preseason Week 2

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in the second preseason game at New England.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Cade Mays
|42 (69%)
|1 (4%)
|Dennis Daley
|42 (69%)
|1 (4%)
|Sam Tecklenburg
|40 (66%)
|1 (4%)
|Michael Jordan
|38 (62%)
|1 (4%)
|Keith Kirkwood
|37 (61%)
|8 (29%)
|Cameron Erving
|34 (56%)
|1 (4%)
|Rashard Higgins
|33 (54%)
|6 (21%)
|Matt Corral
|31 (51%)
|PJ Walker
|30 (49%)
|Austen Pleasants
|27 (44%)
|2 (7%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|25 (41%)
|14 (50%)
|Derek Wright
|25 (41%)
|7 (25%)
|Shi Smith
|25 (41%)
|6 (21%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|25 (41%)
|5 (18%)
|Ra'Shaun Henry
|25 (41%)
|Deonte Brown
|23 (38%)
|2 (7%)
|Mike Horton
|23 (38%)
|1 (4%)
|John Lovett
|19 (31%)
|8 (29%)
|Brady Christensen
|19 (31%)
|1 (4%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|19 (31%)
|1 (4%)
|Tommy Tremble
|18 (30%)
|7 (25%)
|Charleston Rambo
|16 (26%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|15 (25%)
|6 (21%)
|D'Onta Foreman
|14 (23%)
|9 (32%)
|Spencer Brown
|13 (21%)
|8 (29%)
|Jared Scott
|13 (21%)
|6 (21%)
- Matt Corral played 31 snaps at quarterback, while PJ Walker played 30 snaps. Corral left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a foot injury.
- Keith Kirkwood played the most snaps (61%) among the position players, posting two catches for 31 yards.
- Ikem Ekwonu and Brady Christensen both started on the left side of the offensive line, each playing 19 snaps.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Tae Hayes
|55 (80%)
|9 (32%)
|Arron Mosby
|50 (72%)
|14 (50%)
|Brandon Smith
|48 (70%)
|16 (57%)
|Austin Larkin
|47 (68%)
|13 (46%)
|Sean Chandler
|41 (59%)
|3 (11%)
|Kenny Robinson
|38 (55%)
|11 (39%)
|Keith Taylor
|37 (54%)
|12 (43%)
|Drew Jordan
|34 (49%)
|8 (29%)
|Daviyon Nixon
|34 (49%)
|2 (7%)
|Julian Stanford
|32 (46%)
|9 (32%)
|Bravvion Roy
|32 (46%)
|1 (4%)
|Madre Harper
|31 (45%)
|8 (29%)
|Phil Hoskins
|30 (43%)
|3 (11%)
|Sam Franklin
|29 (42%)
|14 (50%)
|Myles Hartsfield
|29 (42%)
|6 (21%)
|Frank Herron
|29 (42%)
|2 (7%)
|Kalon Barnes
|28 (41%)
|9 (32%)
|Khalan Tolson
|24 (35%)
|7 (25%)
|Juston Burris
|24 (35%)
|1 (4%)
|Amaré Barno
|23 (33%)
|9 (32%)
|Marquan McCall
|21 (30%)
|4 (14%)
|Marquis Haynes
|21 (30%)
|1 (4%)
|Stantley Thomas-Oliver
|17 (25%)
|13 (46%)
|Josh Watson
|5 (7%)
|7 (25%)
- Cornerback Tae Hayes played the most defensive snaps and flashed with a pick-six in the second half, accounting for Carolina's only touchdown.
- Brandon Smith played 70 percent of the snaps, posting five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and a QB hit.
- Sean Chandler played 59 percent of the snaps and led the team with eight tackles.
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Johnny Hekker
|9 (32%)
|JJ Jansen
|9 (32%)
|Zane Gonzalez
|5 (18%)
