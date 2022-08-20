Snap Counts: Carolina at New England in preseason Week 2

Aug 20, 2022 at 08:09 AM
Will Bryan
SnapCounts_22-pre-2

CHARLOTTE - View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in the second preseason game at New England.

Table inside Article
PlayerOffensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Cade Mays42 (69%)1 (4%)
Dennis Daley42 (69%)1 (4%)
Sam Tecklenburg40 (66%)1 (4%)
Michael Jordan38 (62%)1 (4%)
Keith Kirkwood37 (61%)8 (29%)
Cameron Erving34 (56%)1 (4%)
Rashard Higgins33 (54%)6 (21%)
Matt Corral31 (51%)
PJ Walker30 (49%)
Austen Pleasants27 (44%)2 (7%)
Giovanni Ricci25 (41%)14 (50%)
Derek Wright25 (41%)7 (25%)
Shi Smith25 (41%)6 (21%)
Stephen Sullivan25 (41%)5 (18%)
Ra'Shaun Henry25 (41%)
Deonte Brown23 (38%)2 (7%)
Mike Horton23 (38%)1 (4%)
John Lovett19 (31%)8 (29%)
Brady Christensen19 (31%)1 (4%)
Ikem Ekwonu19 (31%)1 (4%)
Tommy Tremble18 (30%)7 (25%)
Charleston Rambo16 (26%)
Chuba Hubbard15 (25%)6 (21%)
D'Onta Foreman14 (23%)9 (32%)
Spencer Brown13 (21%)8 (29%)
Jared Scott13 (21%)6 (21%)
  • Matt Corral played 31 snaps at quarterback, while PJ Walker played 30 snaps. Corral left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a foot injury.
  • Keith Kirkwood played the most snaps (61%) among the position players, posting two catches for 31 yards.
  • Ikem Ekwonu and Brady Christensen both started on the left side of the offensive line, each playing 19 snaps.
Table inside Article
PlayerDefensive SnapsSpecial Teams Snaps
Tae Hayes55 (80%)9 (32%)
Arron Mosby50 (72%)14 (50%)
Brandon Smith48 (70%)16 (57%)
Austin Larkin47 (68%)13 (46%)
Sean Chandler41 (59%)3 (11%)
Kenny Robinson38 (55%)11 (39%)
Keith Taylor37 (54%)12 (43%)
Drew Jordan34 (49%)8 (29%)
Daviyon Nixon34 (49%)2 (7%)
Julian Stanford32 (46%)9 (32%)
Bravvion Roy32 (46%)1 (4%)
Madre Harper31 (45%)8 (29%)
Phil Hoskins30 (43%)3 (11%)
Sam Franklin29 (42%)14 (50%)
Myles Hartsfield29 (42%)6 (21%)
Frank Herron29 (42%)2 (7%)
Kalon Barnes28 (41%)9 (32%)
Khalan Tolson24 (35%)7 (25%)
Juston Burris24 (35%)1 (4%)
Amaré Barno23 (33%)9 (32%)
Marquan McCall21 (30%)4 (14%)
Marquis Haynes21 (30%)1 (4%)
Stantley Thomas-Oliver17 (25%)13 (46%)
Josh Watson5 (7%)7 (25%)
  • Cornerback Tae Hayes played the most defensive snaps and flashed with a pick-six in the second half, accounting for Carolina's only touchdown.
  • Brandon Smith played 70 percent of the snaps, posting five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and a QB hit.
  • Sean Chandler played 59 percent of the snaps and led the team with eight tackles.
Table inside Article
PlayerSpecial Teams Snaps
Johnny Hekker9 (32%)
JJ Jansen9 (32%)
Zane Gonzalez5 (18%)

PHOTOS: Game action shots of Panthers-Patriots in preseason

View the best in-game photos from Carolina's preseason game at New England.

1 / 52
2 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
3 / 52
4 / 52
5 / 52
6 / 52
7 / 52
8 / 52
9 / 52
10 / 52
11 / 52
12 / 52
13 / 52
14 / 52
15 / 52
16 / 52
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
17 / 52

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) hands off to running back D'Onta Foreman (33) during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
18 / 52

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Charleston Rambo (85) prior to a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
19 / 52

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (9) prior to a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
20 / 52

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) tries to get away from New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
21 / 52

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
22 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
23 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
24 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
25 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
26 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
27 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
28 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
29 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
30 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
31 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
32 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
33 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
34 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
35 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
36 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
37 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
38 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
39 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
40 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
41 / 52
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
42 / 52
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (9) warms up prior to a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
43 / 52

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Kalon Barnes (35) brings down New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
44 / 52

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker (11) fumbles as he is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell, behind, in the end zone during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots defensive tackle Sam Roberts (96) recovered the ball for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
45 / 52

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Tae Hayes, left, celebrates with defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, center, and safety Kenny Robinson, right, after his touchdown on an interception during the second half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
46 / 52

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Tae Hayes (32) celebrates with defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) after Hayes' touchdown on an interception during the second half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
47 / 52

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral (9) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
48 / 52

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers running back Spencer Brown, top left, is brought down by New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan (46) as linebacker Mack Wilson (30) pursues in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
49 / 52

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
50 / 52

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Tae Hayes runs into the end zone for a touchdown on an interception during the second half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
51 / 52

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers safety Sean Chandler, left, tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
52 / 52

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
