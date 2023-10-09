Snap Counts: Week 5 at Detroit

DETROIT — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Lions in Week 5 of the regular season.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Calvin Throckmorton
|71 (100%)
|4 (15%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|71 (100%)
|4 (15%)
|Taylor Moton
|71 (100%)
|4 (15%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|71 (100%)
|Bryce Young
|70 (99%)
|DJ Chark
|70 (99%)
|Adam Thielen
|69 (97%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|61 (86%)
|1 (4%)
|Cade Mays
|57 (80%)
|4 (15%)
|Hayden Hurst
|42 (59%)
|1 (4%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|34 (48%)
|1 (4%)
|Miles Sanders
|33 (46%)
|Laviska Shenault
|17 (24%)
|12 (44%)
|Ian Thomas
|15 (21%)
|11 (41%)
|Tommy Tremble
|14 (20%)
|16 (59%)
|Chandler Zavala
|14 (20%)
|Andy Dalton
|1 (1%)
- The running back rotation appears to have flipped. For the second straight week, Chuba Hubbard played more snaps than Miles Sanders. It was only a one-snap difference, but it could be indicative. If not for Sanders' advantage in the passing game and the deficit they were facing most of the day, it might have been wider, especially after his first-half fumble.
- Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was active but didn't play a snap, as Jonathan Mingo returned to the lineup. Marshall doesn't feature on special teams, and they stayed with their typical three-wide set for most of the game.
- There was more of an effort to get Hayden Hurst the ball in the passing game, and he played 42 snaps, his second-highest total of the season.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|CJ Henderson
|60 (100%)
|7 (26%)
|Frankie Luvu
|60 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Vonn Bell
|60 (100%)
|Sam Franklin
|58 (97%)
|8 (30%)
|Derrick Brown
|52 (87%)
|7 (26%)
|D'Shawn Jamison
|48 (80%)
|1 (4%)
|Brian Burns
|46 (77%)
|5 (19%)
|Shy Tuttle
|45 (75%)
|7 (26%)
|Chandler Wooten
|36 (60%)
|22 (81%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|36 (60%)
|6 (22%)
|LaBryan Ray
|24 (40%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|22 (37%)
|10 (37%)
|DeShawn Williams
|22 (37%)
|1 (4%)
|Troy Hill
|19 (32%)
|7 (26%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|18 (30%)
|11 (41%)
|Nick Thurman
|16 (27%)
|6 (22%)
|Justin Houston
|12 (20%)
|DJ Johnson
|11 (18%)
|12 (44%)
|Sam Webb
|10 (17%)
|12 (44%)
|Amare Barno
|5 (8%)
|19 (70%)
- It's clear this defensive staff trusts cornerback CJ Henderson, as he played every snap (along with safety Vonn Bell and linebacker Frankie Luvu). The rest of the defensive backs all rotated or subbed out in some fashion, with D'Shawn Jamison starting and Troy Hill playing nickel, with Sam Webb getting his first work on defense.
- They went with a heavier set for parts of the game after using a one-linebacker alignment last week against the Vikings. Chandler Wooten played 60 percent of the snaps, his most extensive role on defense. With that, Jeremy Chinn's numbers were down this week (30 percent) as they mix and match what they're showing depending on the opponent.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Claudin Cherelus
|15 (56%)
|Jammie Robinson
|15 (56%)
|Dicaprio Bootle
|15 (56%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|15 (56%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|9 (33%)
|Johnny Hekker
|7 (26%)
|JJ Jansen
|7 (26%)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|6 (22%)
|Ricky Lee
|4 (15%)
|Nash Jensen
|4 (15%)
- Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle has quickly become a regular on special teams. He's been elevated from the practice squad the last three weeks, so if they want to use him again, he would have to be signed to the 53-man roster.
View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Detroit Lions in Week 5.