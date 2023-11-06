Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall to Indianapolis at home

PLAYER STATS
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns recorded a tackle for loss against Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and passed Shaq Thompson for fifth all-time in Panthers history with 52 tackles for loss.
- Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle recorded his fifth pass defensed of the season in the second quarter. His five passes defensed are tied for second in the NFL among all defensive linemen, trailing only Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (six).
- Running back Raheem Blackshear returned a kickoff for 46 yards to help set up a Panthers field goal. Among all players with at least five kick returns this season, Blackshear's 36.8 return average ranks first.
- Quarterback Bryce Young has completed 20 or more passes in seven-consecutive games played to start his career. He trails Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (15) for most consecutive 20-completion games to start a career by a rookie in NFL history.
- After making two field goals in today's game, kicker Eddy Piñeiro has now made 26-consecutive field goals at Bank of America Stadium.
- Tight end Hayden Hurst caught Young's longest throw of his career, a 48-yard completion in the second half.
- Linebacker Chandler Wooten recovered a fumble from a bobbled punt by Colts wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie in the first quarter of the game. It was Wooten's first-career fumble recovery.
- WR DJ Chark Jr. hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Young the third quarter for his third touchdown reception of the season.
- Linebacker Frankie Luvu finished the game with a team-high 11 tackles. This is Luvu's fourth game of the season leading or tying for the team lead in tackles.
- Safety Alex Cook made his NFL debut starting at safety for the Panthers and finished the game with seven tackles and one tackle for loss.
- Defensive end DeShawn Williams recorded his first sack of the season against the Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew in the third quarter. This is Williams first sack since Week 15 during the 2022 season.
TEAM STATS
- The Panthers' defense allowed a season-low 198 total net yards to the Colts. They haven't allowed less than 200 net yards all year, with their best performance heading into Sunday coming in Week 1, when they allowed 221 total yards to the Falcons.
- The defense also allowed Indianapolis a season-low 78 rushing yards. They hadn't allowed less than 110 rushing yards all season until Sunday.
