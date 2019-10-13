Stats and Superlatives: Panthers tie franchise record for takeaways

TEAM STATS
- Carolina recorded seven total takeaways, including five interceptions and two fumble recoveries. It tied the franchise record for most defensive takeaways, last set in 2004 against the Rams.
- The Panthers scored 20 points off turnovers on Sunday. Carolina now ranks second in the NFL with 54 points off turnovers.
- Carolina's pass rush recorded seven sacks, including six in the first half. The six first-half sacks tied a franchise record. Carolina's 27.0 sacks lead the NFL and broke the 1996 team record for most sacks (25) through the first six games of a season.
- The defense held Tampa Bay to just 42 net rushing yards as the Buccaneers relied mostly on the pass. Entering the game, the Panthers had allowed 134.4 rushing yards per game.
- A week after scoring 21 points in the first half, Carolina scored 17 first-half points on Sunday. Carolina had scored just 36 first-half points through the first four games, and now have 38 in the last two weeks.
- The Panthers put together a 99-yard touchdown drive in the first half. The Panthers had done the feat in 2018 against the Ravens, but only two times before that.
- Carolina allowed over 400 net yards to Tampa Bay and won. Last week, the Panthers allowed over 500 net yards and won for the first time in franchise history.
PLAYER STATS
Panthers
- Kyle Allen recorded his fifth win in his fifth start as a Panther. He broke Jake Delhomme's franchise record (4) for longest winning streak to start a career as a Panther.
- Curtis Samuel recorded a rushing and receiving touchdown for the second time in his career, the first coming against Tampa Bay last season. He finished with four catches for 70 yards.
- Christian McCaffrey scored a rushing and receiving touchdown, despite just 57 scrimmage yards. The Bucs are the only team to hold McCaffrey under 100 scrimmage yards this season, doing it in Week 2 and Week 6.
- James Bradberry recorded two interceptions and a team-high 10 tackles. Bradberry now leads the team with three interceptions, tied for second in the NFL.
- Vernon Butler recorded 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles, including one that Carolina recovered. Butler is tied for third in the NFL with three forced fumbles.
- Luke Kuechly had six tackles and an interception that set up a Samuel touchdown. Kuechly's interception was the 17th of his career, as he leads all NFL linebackers in interceptions since entering the league in 2012.
- Gerald McCoy recorded 2.5 sacks, his first sacks as a Panther, against his former team.
Buccaneers
- Jameis Winston threw for 400 yards and one touchdown, but had five interceptions and a lost fumble. His five interceptions were a new career worst.
- Shaquil Barrett entered the game with a league-high nine sacks, including three against Carolina in Week 2. Carolina's offensive line held Barrett to just one tackle the entire game.
