Steve Wilks keeps his focus on "trying to win today"

That's D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard – a duo combining for 71 yards on 18 carries through the season's first six weeks – as well as Raheem Blackshear, a rookie who got here last month from the Bills' practice squad and has yet to attempt a rush, though he made an early impact as a kickoff returner.

Foreman's 37 yards on 12 attempts pace the remaining running backs, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. He put up a solid year with the Titans in 2021, stepping up after Derrick Henry was injured, taking 133 carries for 566 yards in nine games.

Now, Foreman said he knows someone has to step up here in Carolina. The Panthers are without McCaffrey, but they have 11 games to go.

"For me and the other guys in that locker room, I know that there are opportunities out there," Foreman said. "In this league, when you get your opportunities, you've got to go out there and do what you've got to do."

As more pieces shifted under his interim stint, Wilks has maintained the same attitude since he took over less than two weeks ago. He isn't focused on what's far out; he has kept himself largely in the present.