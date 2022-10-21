Steve Wilks keeps his focus on "trying to win today"

Oct 21, 2022 at 03:10 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Steve Wilks
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Steve Wilks said he wanted to be the first voice the Panthers heard Friday morning after news of Christian McCaffrey's trade to San Francisco broke overnight.

He met with the team before their regularly scheduled practice. Preparation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay would move forward, even without the star running back.

The news was big. The Panthers still went to work for Week 7, and practice felt as normal as could be expected. That morale impressed Carolina's interim coach, who's simply looking to stack up wins with an offense that hasn't figured out how to be efficient through the season's first six weeks.

"I never cease to be amazed by the men in that locker room," Wilks said Friday. "With the news this morning, talking to the team about Christian, the effort and the energy I saw out there today was very impressive. It's very unfortunate, and it's part of the business that we live in. We know this is what we signed up for."

Related Links

The business is that Carolina made a sacrifice for long-term gains, opening up options with future draft capital. The late-week move came just days after they sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona for two draft picks.

The short-term reality is the Panthers had the league's worst total offense and worst third-down conversion rate with starters McCaffrey and Anderson on the field.

Wilks now has another challenge – to react in the present, knowing these recent moves are aimed toward the future.

He knows the reality of the Panthers' offensive issues. They haven't been able to move the ball effectively or create any consistent rhythm. At the same time, Wilks said the answer isn't throwing in the towel.

"As professionals, we take a lot of pride in what we do, coaches and players," Wilks said. "There's no such thing as tanking when it comes to myself or the men in that locker room. Yes, we have been struggling a little bit in the past with our offense. It's an opportunity for other guys to be able to step up and make some things happen.

"I'm excited about the guys we have in that running backs room. I think those guys will step up accordingly and be able to take the workload."

That's D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard – a duo combining for 71 yards on 18 carries through the season's first six weeks – as well as Raheem Blackshear, a rookie who got here last month from the Bills' practice squad and has yet to attempt a rush, though he made an early impact as a kickoff returner.

Foreman's 37 yards on 12 attempts pace the remaining running backs, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. He put up a solid year with the Titans in 2021, stepping up after Derrick Henry was injured, taking 133 carries for 566 yards in nine games.

Now, Foreman said he knows someone has to step up here in Carolina. The Panthers are without McCaffrey, but they have 11 games to go.

"For me and the other guys in that locker room, I know that there are opportunities out there," Foreman said. "In this league, when you get your opportunities, you've got to go out there and do what you've got to do."

As more pieces shifted under his interim stint, Wilks has maintained the same attitude since he took over less than two weeks ago. He isn't focused on what's far out; he has kept himself largely in the present.

"From day one, my focus is just really trying to win today, each and every day," Wilks said. "Whatever happens at the end, we'll deal with it when it comes. My focus is to make sure that those guys, the men in that locker room, are prepared and ready to play. We've had a great week of practice, and I'm looking forward to the outcome on Sunday."

Week 7 | Thursday practice photos | 10/20

Check out the best photos from Thursday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Buccaneers this weekend.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
1 / 70

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
2 / 70

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-133
3 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-136
4 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
5 / 70

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-017
6 / 70
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
7 / 70

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-001
8 / 70
Carolina Panthers
G - 73 - Mike Jordan
9 / 70

G - 73 - Mike Jordan

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-011
10 / 70
Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
11 / 70

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Carolina Panthers
WR - 85 - Preston Williams
12 / 70

WR - 85 - Preston Williams

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
13 / 70

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
14 / 70

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
15 / 70

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
16 / 70

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
LB - 46 - Arron Mosby
17 / 70

LB - 46 - Arron Mosby

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-025
18 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-037
19 / 70
Carolina Panthers
DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy
20 / 70

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

Carolina Panthers
DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
21 / 70

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

Carolina Panthers
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
22 / 70

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

Carolina Panthers
T - 75 - Cameron Erving
23 / 70

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
24 / 70

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
25 / 70

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
26 / 70

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-055
27 / 70
Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
28 / 70

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-054
29 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-053
30 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-057
31 / 70
Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
32 / 70

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr. CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop
33 / 70

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
34 / 70

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
35 / 70

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-070
36 / 70
Carolina Panthers
CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop
37 / 70

CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop

Carolina Panthers
WR - 83 - Derek Wright
38 / 70

WR - 83 - Derek Wright

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
39 / 70

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
40 / 70

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
41 / 70

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
42 / 70

LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
43 / 70

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
44 / 70

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
45 / 70

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-080
46 / 70
Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
47 / 70

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
48 / 70

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders
49 / 70

WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders

Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
50 / 70

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-095
51 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-096
52 / 70
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
53 / 70

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-099
54 / 70
Carolina Panthers
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
55 / 70

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
56 / 70

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
57 / 70

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-107
58 / 70
Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
59 / 70

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
60 / 70

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-115
61 / 70
Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
62 / 70

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
63 / 70

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-118
64 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-130
65 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-129
66 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
67 / 70

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-126
68 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-139
69 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-131
70 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Scott Fitterer: Not looking to unload young talent

The Panthers general manager said he's already said no to offers for young stars on defense, and wants to continue to build after the Christian McCaffrey trade.

news

Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Offensive line questions

Center Pat Elflein hasn't practiced this week, and right tackle Taylor Moton is also listed as questionable.

news

Trading Christian McCaffrey opens up options for Panthers

Sending the running back to the 49ers was about creating alternatives for the future, and adding to the draft capital for the coming years.

news

Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

The running back was dealt to the Bay Area late Thursday night.

news

Christian McCaffrey's statistics and rankings in Panthers career

McCaffrey had 50 career scrimmage touchdowns, tied for fifth in franchise history.

news

More reps, more chances at receiver

The Panthers have been evaluating their wide receivers in practice, as more reps have opened up at the position this week.

news

Week 7 Thursday Injury Report: Baker Mayfield limited

The opening week starter was back on the practice field Thursday, taking part in more work than he has since an ankle injury against the 49ers.

news

Clearing up the Panthers quarterback picture

Sam Darnold is back at practice, and the Panthers plan for PJ Walker to start with practice squad QB Jacob Eason behind him for the second straight week.

news

Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report: Still short on corners

Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson didn't participate, but Jaycee Horn returned as a limited participant.

news

Sam Darnold, Bravvion Roy designated to return from IR

The quarterback and defensive tackle now have a 21-day window to practice before they could be activated.

news

Week 7 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Carolina's offensive line has seen some of its best action of late.

Advertising