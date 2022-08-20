Tae Hayes celebrated pick-six score on his birthday in New England

Take it from veteran Donte Jackson, who said he's watched Hayes blossom since he joined Carolina's roster on Aug. 4, just over one week into training camp at Spartanburg.

Hayes was signed as a depth piece in a cornerback room embattled with injuries, but he's made a good impression on the Panthers.

"Tae has been doing that," Jackson said. "He has been having great weeks at camp since the day he came here. It doesn't surprise any of us. He has been doing this all camp and knows his job and has been going out there and (executing)."