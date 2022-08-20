Matt Corral's night in New England ends with foot injury

"(There were) two bad throws that got away from me," Walker said. "With the situation that I'm in, I can't afford to have those bad plays."

Despite his shortened night, Corral finished with more completions than Walker, but he didn't have as many long plays as Walker. He connected on five completions of 10 yards or more, while Corral's longest pass went 12 yards to Ra'Shaun Henry – Corral's last play before he left the game.

Neither Corral nor Walker took many snaps during this week's two joint practices in New England. The matchup at Gillette Stadium was a chance to see the two build chemistry with their receivers, none of which were projected first-team players, as was the game plan.

But Rhule said nights like Friday are exactly what Corral, a quarterback developing in the league, needs.