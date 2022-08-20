Ikem Ekwonu sees teaching points in Patriots game

But from the moment he gave up those plays, he immediately went to work correcting them. On the first, Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise split between Ekwonu and Christensen, and when the offense was back on the bench, they immediately began talking about how they pass stunts off. In that regard, Ekwonu said he's grateful to be next to Christensen, who finished last year at left tackle.

"Brady is a technician. He's a guy I look to when I want to study my own technique and what I should be using," Ekwonu said. "So he's definitely a technician of the game and somebody I'm looking forward to learning from. We were just talking about passing stunts, talking about stuff like that, being on the same page.

"That's something that, more and more we play next to each other, that chemistry is going to keep growing."

Ekwonu was also getting some counsel from defensive end Brian Burns, who has worked with him on pass-rush specifics throughout camp. Burns pointed out to Ekwonu some of the nuances of the moves the Patriots were using against him.

"From that point on, he did pretty well," Burns said with a nod, saying the rookie has impressed him with the way he accepts instruction.