Tepper Sports & Entertainment Selects Longhorn Lockers for Carolina Panthers Locker Room Project

CHARLOTTE – Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) today announced Longhorn Lockers as the custom locker provider for the Carolina Panthers as part of the Bank of America Stadium transformation. Through the partnership, Longhorn will design and manufacture custom lockers for the team's new locker room.

Longhorn Lockers brings more than two decades of experience designing and manufacturing custom locker solutions for elite athletic programs. The company's work combines functionality, durability and premium design to create player spaces tailored to the needs of modern athletes.

"As the world's leading premier custom locker company, Longhorn Lockers has an incredible track record serving premier athletic programs across collegiate and professional sports," said Jake Burns, Chief Strategy & Development Officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Their expertise designing custom locker solutions made them a natural fit for this project, and we're excited to partner with them on a space that will serve our players every day."

Longhorn Lockers is a leader in innovation and design, backed by over 40 patents. The Texas-based company handles design, engineering, manufacturing and installation in-house and has completed 59% of NFL locker rooms since 2016. Its portfolio includes 53% of Power 4 football programs, along with other professional and collegiate organizations.

"Being selected by the Carolina Panthers is something our entire team takes pride in," said James Weiss, Vice President of Sales at Longhorn Lockers. "We build relationships with the people who use our lockers so we understand what matters to them. We're excited to work with Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the Panthers to create a locker room that reflects their organization and serves their players and staff for years to come."

"We're grateful for the trust the Panthers and Tepper Sports & Entertainment have placed in Longhorn," said Sam Allen, CEO and owner of Longhorn Lockers. "Our name stands behind every locker we build. From our shop in Texas to the finished locker room in the Carolinas, our team takes personal responsibility for getting the details right and building something we're proud to put our name on."