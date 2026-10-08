 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tepper Sports & Entertainment Selects Longhorn Lockers for Carolina Panthers Locker Room Project

Custom locker installation is part of the ongoing Bank of America Stadium transformation

Oct 08, 2026 at 02:27 PM
longhornlocker-carolinapanthers

CHARLOTTE – Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) today announced Longhorn Lockers as the custom locker provider for the Carolina Panthers as part of the Bank of America Stadium transformation. Through the partnership, Longhorn will design and manufacture custom lockers for the team's new locker room.

Longhorn Lockers brings more than two decades of experience designing and manufacturing custom locker solutions for elite athletic programs. The company's work combines functionality, durability and premium design to create player spaces tailored to the needs of modern athletes.

"As the world's leading premier custom locker company, Longhorn Lockers has an incredible track record serving premier athletic programs across collegiate and professional sports," said Jake Burns, Chief Strategy & Development Officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Their expertise designing custom locker solutions made them a natural fit for this project, and we're excited to partner with them on a space that will serve our players every day."

Longhorn Lockers is a leader in innovation and design, backed by over 40 patents. The Texas-based company handles design, engineering, manufacturing and installation in-house and has completed 59% of NFL locker rooms since 2016. Its portfolio includes 53% of Power 4 football programs, along with other professional and collegiate organizations.

"Being selected by the Carolina Panthers is something our entire team takes pride in," said James Weiss, Vice President of Sales at Longhorn Lockers. "We build relationships with the people who use our lockers so we understand what matters to them. We're excited to work with Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the Panthers to create a locker room that reflects their organization and serves their players and staff for years to come."

"We're grateful for the trust the Panthers and Tepper Sports & Entertainment have placed in Longhorn," said Sam Allen, CEO and owner of Longhorn Lockers. "Our name stands behind every locker we build. From our shop in Texas to the finished locker room in the Carolinas, our team takes personal responsibility for getting the details right and building something we're proud to put our name on."

The Panthers locker room is one component of the broader Bank of America Stadium transformation, which will feature enhanced fan amenities, technology and premium spaces. The multi-year project is designed to strengthen the stadium's role as a premier destination for sports and entertainment across the Carolinas.

Related Content

news

Carolina Panthers and Morgan & Morgan Launch "Picking Off Hunger" Initiative

Program to support Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

news

Bryce Young to serve as celebrity Gameday picker; appear in Saban documentary

The Panthers quarterback is reconnecting with his college roots this weekend. With Carolina on a bye week, Young is traveling to Tuscaloosa to serve as the celebrity picker on College Gameday. He also appears in a new documentary premiering this week about Nick Saban.

news

Panthers bring running back Tre Tyus back to practice squad

The team brought running back Tre Tyus back to the practice squad after he was waived from the active roster on Tuesday.

news

Around the NFC South: Division power shifts in Week 4 prime time

It was an NFC South heavy prime time slate in Week 4 as teams put on a show and shook up the middle of the division standings.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Perfect way to head into the bye

A big win in prime time, with all hands contributing, was the exact answer the Panthers needed as they get a needed week off. With lots of questions about Bryce Young, strategy, losing coaches, reality TV, and more.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before bye week

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of their Week 5 bye week

news

Tetairoa McMillan named NFC offensive player of the week after historic performance in Week 4

The Panthers playmaker becomes the first Carolina receiver to ever receive the award. Carolina is the first team this season to have both an offensive and defensive player of the week.

news

Panthers make a series of roster moves during bye week

The team waived running back Tre Tyus, and released three from the practice squad, while signing two back to the practice squad.

news

"Emotional intelligence savant:" Dave Canales has learned how he can impact team beyond calling plays

The Panthers head coach has learned that by letting offensive coordinator Brad Idzik call plays, he's able to have conversations with the entire roster that he wouldn't otherwise have time for — and he had two of them Sunday night.

news

Monday Brew: Light at the end of the bye week tunnel, after a big win

The Panthers could be getting some key contributors back on the practice field when they return from the bye week, which can only help. Plus more from the aftermath of the big win over the Lions on Sunday Night Football.

news

For Chuba Hubbard and the run game, Sunday night's win was about "attitude"

The veteran running back broke through with a big night, just when the Panthers needed it. He also moved past Christian McCaffrey on the team's all-time rushing list in the process, during the 32-26 win over the Lions.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising