"It's just the beginning" for Terrace Marshall Jr.

Jul 05, 2022
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Terrace Marshall Jr. has big play potential.

Now, all he has to do is deliver on it.

The second-year wide receiver flashed some of his explosive ability in this year's OTAs, including running down a deep pass from Sam Darnold, a long touchdown down the sidelines which was one of the on-field highlights of those sessions.

"It feels very good to know that my preparation (is) already paying off," Marshall said about that one. "It's just the beginning."

The former LSU standout didn't see much of a breakout rookie year, in part due to injuries. He didn't fully bounce back from a concussion in Week 6 and suffered a late-season foot injury, finishing 2021 with 138 yards on 17 catches. Marshall played in 13 games with three starts, with much of his production coming at the front end of the 2021 season. His longest catch, a 23-yard reception, came in a Week 3 win at the Texans.

Once he returned from a two-week stint on the inactive list after his Week 6 concussion, Marshall tallied just three catches for 22 yards.

But the Panthers' second-round pick from the 2021 draft said he has taken time to learn from mistakes he made as a rookie and is looking to show where he's improved in his second year as a pro.

"I feel like I'm taking a big leap," Marshall said in a post-minicamp press conference. "I'm ready to move forward."

Terrace Marshall Jr.
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Marshall has the opportunity to take that leap with Carolina's addition of new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, who said he sees potential in the 22-year-old wideout.

"Going through his tape last year, there was some flashes of good football, and we've certainly seen that so far," McAdoo said. "He's a young guy. He seems to have a chip on his shoulder."

Marshall said he's looking to maximize his potential while learning from more experienced receivers on the roster, like DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson. And with Anderson away from part of OTAs, and Moore getting a break from practice reps to think like a coach during minicamp, Marshall had extra moments to shine.

Head coach Matt Rhule said he thinks Marshall – and all of Carolina's receivers – should benefit from McAdoo's offensive philosophy heading into this season as they look for more balance and production from a host of pass catchers.

"I think Terrace will have a ton of production," Rhule said. "I think in hiring Ben, one of the things for me that was really important was I didn't want to just utilize one or two players. I wanted to make sure we had answers for every coverage, we had answers for every blitz. That should give you an idea in terms of what some of my concerns were last year."

Marshall said he plans to keep focused throughout the Panthers' break between minicamp and training camp.

"(I'm) just doing everything with intent," Marshall said. "I'm staying in my playbook, staying in the film room, and just working on my technique, polishing things up. I'll get ready for camp and ready for the season."

McAdoo said he's seen Marshall's effort and that he has potential to be a versatile option for the Panthers' offense.

"He's out there, he's learning what we're trying to get done from an offensive perspective," McAdoo said. "I see a guy that can play inside; he can play outside. I like what I see, and I like the look in his eye."

The look in Marshall's eye – paired with his efforts on the field – are the two ways you'll see his dedication. Marshall says he isn't one to talk up his progress. He prefers to let what he does speak for him.

"I'm not a man of too many words," Marshall said. "I like to share things through my actions. Every day, I come in and try to be as consistent as I can and prepare for what's to come."

Marshall played in 13 games with three starts in 2021, making 17 receptions for 138 yards.

