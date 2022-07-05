"It's just the beginning" for Terrace Marshall Jr.

Marshall has the opportunity to take that leap with Carolina's addition of new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, who said he sees potential in the 22-year-old wideout.

"Going through his tape last year, there was some flashes of good football, and we've certainly seen that so far," McAdoo said. "He's a young guy. He seems to have a chip on his shoulder."

Marshall said he's looking to maximize his potential while learning from more experienced receivers on the roster, like DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson. And with Anderson away from part of OTAs, and Moore getting a break from practice reps to think like a coach during minicamp, Marshall had extra moments to shine.

Head coach Matt Rhule said he thinks Marshall – and all of Carolina's receivers – should benefit from McAdoo's offensive philosophy heading into this season as they look for more balance and production from a host of pass catchers.