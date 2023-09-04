The Carolina Panthers announce Kickoff Week events

Sep 04, 2023 at 11:55 AM
Countdown To Kickoff

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers are getting ready to kick off the new season.

There are events and key dates for fans to mark on their calendars before the big one – Carolina's Sept. 10 season opener at Atlanta.

The fun starts with the Panthers Spirit Rocks! Art Contest, presented by Lowe's. The contest, encouraging elementary, middle, and high schools to paint Panthers-themed designs on their iconic school rocks, includes cash prizes for first through 10th place finishers as voted on by members of the Carolina Panthers Kickoff Committee. The first-place winner will also receive special recognition at the Panthers' home opener on Monday Night Football against the Saints on Sept. 19. More information about the contest can be found here. Schools can register for the competition using this link from Aug. 28 through Sept. 14.

The team will hold their Uptown Panthers Pep Rally on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Disc Plaza, bringing the energy to the city ahead of the season opener. Fans can expect performances from the TopCats and PurrCussion, see the blue carpet rolled out, and take part in special giveaways, including Keep Pounding flags, laptop stickers, and more, while supplies last. Music by DJ Vinny, iHeart Radio, and Bud Light will also be represented at the event.

Below is a calendar of events for fans to expect for Kickoff Week.

Table inside Article
Date Event
Monday, Aug. 28 Panthers Spirit Rocks! Art Contest begins
Thursday, Sept. 7 Uptown Pep Rally (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)
Sunday, Sept. 10 Panthers Season Opener at Atlanta Falcons

Related Content

news

Notebook: Frank Reich has "highest regard" for Brian Burns

Burns did not participate in Monday's walkthrough for what Reich described as personal reasons, plus more from Monday.
news

Frankie Luvu earns U.S. citizenship this offseason

They call him "American Uce" now, after the native American Samoan passed his civics test en route to becoming a U.S. citizen. 
news

Marquis Haynes placed on injured reserve

The veteran pass-rusher missed most of camp with a back issue, and will now miss at least the first four games. 
news

New cornerback Troy Hill expects the defense to "surprise a lot of people" 

Troy Hill has experience with the coaches here, and he's feeling good about what this group can do this season. 
news

Ihmir Smith-Marsette comes to Carolina with a glowing recommendation

The new wide receiver had Adam Thielen vouching for him, and has made a solid early impression on his new team.
news

Panthers add two more to practice squad

The additions get the practice squad to 15, leaving one more spot to be filled in the coming days.
news

Panthers add two more to practice squad

The team brought back wide receiver Derek Wright and linebacker Chandler Wooten after they had solid preseasons here.
news

Notebook: Scott Fitterer analyzes roster after initial cutdown, new signings

The Panthers' general manager detailed roster building, Frank Reich shared an update on the receivers, and more from Thursday's practice. 
news

Jeremy Chinn settling into his new home

Going from linebacker to safety to nickel to a little bit of everything, Chinn is getting used to a new routine and a new spot in the locker room.
news

Panthers place Stephen Sullivan on IR

The tight end will miss at least the next four weeks, and the move creates an open roster spot heading into the weekend.
news

Notebook: Frank Reich "excited" about roster, though there's more work to do

The Panthers' head coach discussed their initial 53-man roster, already in motion after some pickups off waivers on Wednesday. 
Advertising