The Carolina Panthers announce Kickoff Week events

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers are getting ready to kick off the new season.

There are events and key dates for fans to mark on their calendars before the big one – Carolina's Sept. 10 season opener at Atlanta.

The fun starts with the Panthers Spirit Rocks! Art Contest, presented by Lowe's. The contest, encouraging elementary, middle, and high schools to paint Panthers-themed designs on their iconic school rocks, includes cash prizes for first through 10th place finishers as voted on by members of the Carolina Panthers Kickoff Committee. The first-place winner will also receive special recognition at the Panthers' home opener on Monday Night Football against the Saints on Sept. 19. More information about the contest can be found here. Schools can register for the competition using this link from Aug. 28 through Sept. 14.

The team will hold their Uptown Panthers Pep Rally on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Disc Plaza, bringing the energy to the city ahead of the season opener. Fans can expect performances from the TopCats and PurrCussion, see the blue carpet rolled out, and take part in special giveaways, including Keep Pounding flags, laptop stickers, and more, while supplies last. Music by DJ Vinny, iHeart Radio, and Bud Light will also be represented at the event.