Watch Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen meet with Carolina media for first time

With Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen set to sign one-day contracts to retire as Panthers on Thursday, there will be plenty of visits down memory lane over the next few days. So how about we take a look at their first press conferences in the Carolinas?
For Davis, you have to go all the day back to April 24, 2005, a day after the Panthers took him their 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Was he a safety? A linebacker? And what about that No. 47?
Olsen's first meeting with Carolina media came at training camp in Spartanburg after the Bears traded Olsen to the Panthers for a third-round pick in late-July 2011. That deal seemed to work out pretty well for the Panthers.