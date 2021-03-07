 Skip to main content
Watch Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen meet with Carolina media for first time

Mar 07, 2021 at 11:09 AM

With ﻿Thomas Davis﻿ and ﻿Greg Olsen﻿ set to sign one-day contracts to retire as Panthers on Thursday, there will be plenty of visits down memory lane over the next few days. So how about we take a look at their first press conferences in the Carolinas?

For Davis, you have to go all the day back to April 24, 2005, a day after the Panthers took him their 14th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Was he a safety? A linebacker? And what about that No. 47?

Olsen's first meeting with Carolina media came at training camp in Spartanburg after the Bears traded Olsen to the Panthers for a third-round pick in late-July 2011. That deal seemed to work out pretty well for the Panthers.

