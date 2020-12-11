Three players activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

CHARLOTTE - Linebacker Shaq Thompson﻿, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive tackle Derrick Brown have all been activated from the reserve/COVID list and are practicing Friday.

Thompson leads the Panthers with 87 tackles and has started all 12 games this season. Samuel ranks second in the NFL with 25 receptions on third down, while Brown has 24 tackles against the run, second-most among rookie defensive tackles in the NFL this season.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and tackle Greg Little were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. Wide receiver DJ Moore and defensive tackle Zach Kerr remain on the list.