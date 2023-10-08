Turnovers create too deep a hole to climb out of in Detroit

Oct 08, 2023 at 06:18 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Cade Mays, Bryce Young

DETROIT – It's been a recurring theme for the Panthers as they work to get their offense going amid an 0-5 start.

Carolina has committed too many turnovers, and those mistakes have translated into too many easy advantages for its opponents.

The Panthers' 42-24 loss at Detroit on Sunday was a prime example, in which two ﻿Bryce Young﻿ interceptions and a ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ fumble gave the Lions 21 points.

Related Links

Detroit's offense scored a touchdown off all three takeaways, all in the first half, and it helped them get out to a 28-10 lead at halftime.

"Anytime you turn the ball over, it takes a drive away from you, gives great position to them, and puts our defense in a tough situation," Young said. "So I own that. That's on me."

Young's first pick of the day was thrown toward Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who jumped in front of tight end ﻿Ian Thomas﻿ on a slip screen. Hutchinson returned the interception 6 yards to the Carolina 20-yard line, setting up an easy five-play touchdown drive.

Young said after the game he wished he had "dirted" the ball on that play instead of throwing it toward Thomas.

Young's second interception was caught by cornerback Jerry Jacobs, who came into Sunday's game off a two-interception night against the Packers last Thursday.

Head coach Frank Reich called the first interception a "fluke thing" and credited it to a good play by Hutchinson. Reich said the second interception was probably a forced throw when Young shouldn't have gone for it.

"That's a good football team," Reich said of the Lions. "They're an explosive offense. We knew that coming in. We made it easy for them by turning the ball over. … What we've talked about is make teams beat us, make them go the long road. So we haven't been able to put together a game yet where I feel like we've been able to do that."

Young has committed six turnovers across his first four NFL starts, including four interceptions (two in Week 1 at Atlanta, two in Week 5 at Detroit) and two lost fumbles (one in Week 2 against New Orleans, one in Week 4 against Minnesota which was returned for a touchdown).

"It's tough; you put your defense in a tough situation," Young said. "They're a really good team and really good on offense as well, so it's not like they need any handouts. Then you already set them up, so those are on me, and I have to do a better job of eliminating those."

Reich said he was confident in Young's ability to adjust and develop from his early mistakes, and he didn't let all of the onus fall upon his rookie quarterback.

At the same time, he knows there needs to be improvement, too.

"Some of it is (when) you play the quarterback position, and you touch the ball every play and throw it enough times, you're going to make some (mistakes)," Reich said. "Been too many – we've had too many turnovers. They're not all on Bryce. We've had a couple games where he didn't throw an interception. But we've still got to look at every one and try to eliminate all of them. I know he's trying to do that."

Sanders has accounted for the other two Panther turnovers this season, both of which have been lost fumbles – one in Week 1 at Atlanta and the other at Detroit in Week 5.

Turnovers are the kind of issues that keep the Panthers from deriving too much from an offensive performance with some improvements.

Against the Lions, Carolina put up the most yards it has with Young at the helm (342). Young threw his longest NFL completion – a 30-yard connection to wide receiver Adam Thielen – and tallied a career-best three touchdowns as well.

But the wins are what count the most, and the Panthers haven't gotten one yet.

"It's hard; again, we're all competitors," Young said. "And ultimately, the one stat we care about is a win. Obviously, it's hard when that's not your result. But we have to be constructive.

"As a team, we have to take the good with the bad. We have to be able to acknowledge positives so that we can build off of it, and we can grow from it."

Thielen has the veteran perspective on the issue and hasn't lost sight of his belief.

"I've been around bad football teams; this is not a bad football team," Thielen said. "We're playing bad football, but we're not a bad football team. So I say that, and we've been talking a lot, but you've got to go out there and prove it. And the best way to do that is just to keep fighting, keep fighting, keep fighting.

"Every time I've been a part of teams that just keep fighting, it turns. It turns for the good. I don't know when that's going to be, but I know that it's going to happen if we keep fighting on."

Panthers at Lions| Game Action Gallery | October 8, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

231008 Lions In-Game Edits-187
1 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-188
2 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-189
3 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-191
4 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-192
5 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-193
6 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-194
7 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-195
8 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-196
9 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-198
10 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-200
11 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-201
12 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-202
13 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-203
14 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-204
15 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-208
16 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-211
17 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-212
18 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-213
19 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-214
20 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-215
21 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-216
22 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-217
23 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-233
24 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-257
25 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-242
26 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-231
27 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-230
28 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-234
29 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-250
30 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-222
31 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-218
32 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-246
33 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-244
34 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-253
35 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-258
36 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-240
37 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-255
38 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-243
39 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-248
40 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-256
41 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-252
42 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-254
43 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-235
44 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-221
45 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-229
46 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-249
47 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-302
48 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-290
49 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-300
50 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-295
51 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-361
52 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-366
53 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-357
54 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-367
55 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-337
56 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-347
57 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-306
58 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-330
59 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-359
60 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-305
61 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-343
62 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-372
63 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-310
64 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-351
65 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-352
66 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-407
67 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-412
68 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-399
69 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-417
70 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-405
71 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-395
72 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-411
73 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-397
74 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-402
75 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-403
76 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-436
77 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-450
78 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-444
79 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-423
80 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-426
81 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-462
82 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-425
83 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-439
84 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-430
85 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-433
86 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-443
87 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-421
88 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-441
89 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-427
90 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-431
91 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-456
92 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-424
93 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-546
94 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-510
95 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-551
96 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-536
97 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-545
98 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-554
99 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-525
100 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-538
101 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-527
102 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-513
103 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-620
104 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-593
105 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-629
106 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-585
107 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-582
108 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-632
109 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-614
110 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-575
111 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-609
112 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-608
113 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-564
114 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-552
115 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-619
116 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-565
117 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-571
118 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-639
119 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-640
120 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-661
121 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-653
122 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-650
123 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-659
124 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-665
125 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-664
126 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-652
127 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-662
128 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-651
129 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-641
130 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-707
131 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-738
132 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-748
133 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-703
134 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-680
135 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-677
136 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-732
137 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-728
138 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-667
139 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-749
140 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-739
141 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-730
142 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-689
143 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-692
144 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-682
145 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-712
146 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-681
147 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-694
148 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-701
149 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-745
150 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-684
151 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-688
152 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-704
153 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-731
154 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-727
155 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-722
156 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-743
157 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-673
158 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-717
159 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-693
160 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-685
161 / 161
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Frank Reich leans into message of "Keep Pounding"

The coach emphasized the need to continue to build, whether for short-term gains or long-term progress. Plus, more from Brian Burns on letting his "passion" get the better of him.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop road matchup at Detroit

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Lions. 
news

Chandler Zavala returns with team after neck injury

The rookie offensive lineman met the team at the airport after the loss to the Lions, after being checked at a Detroit hospital for a neck injury, but not before many worrying moments.
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall in Detroit on a difficult day

The injury to rookie guard Chandler Zavala, who was taken to an area hospital with a neck injury, overshadowed their fifth loss to open the season.
news

Update: Chandler Zavala taken to area hospital after neck injury

The rookie guard gave a thumbs-up as he left the field, after he was placed on a backboard and carted away.
news

Inactives: Donte Jackson out today against the Lions

The Panthers will be without both starting corners from the regular season opener today in Detroit, along with safety Xavier Woods.
news

Offensive "diversity" a long-term investment

The Panthers have yet to nail down their identity on offense, but head coach Frank Reich believes that pulling together a number of perspectives will have value for the team in the months to come.
news

Five things to watch at Detroit: Improving on offense

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to face the Lions in Week 5. 
news

Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Woods out, Jackson questionable

The Panthers could be short-handed in the secondary again this week, as they prepare for a trip to the Lions.
news

Yetur Gross-Matos making plays at outside linebacker, and he wants more

Teammates and coaches heaped praise upon the fourth year outside linebacker's development in his new role within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defense. 
news

Notebook: Panthers standing out in third-down defense

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said being third in the league in that category starts up front, though they've had to survive all the injuries in the secondary.
Advertising