Turnovers create too deep a hole to climb out of in Detroit

Detroit's offense scored a touchdown off all three takeaways, all in the first half, and it helped them get out to a 28-10 lead at halftime.

"Anytime you turn the ball over, it takes a drive away from you, gives great position to them, and puts our defense in a tough situation," Young said. "So I own that. That's on me."

Young's first pick of the day was thrown toward Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who jumped in front of tight end ﻿Ian Thomas﻿ on a slip screen. Hutchinson returned the interception 6 yards to the Carolina 20-yard line, setting up an easy five-play touchdown drive.

Young said after the game he wished he had "dirted" the ball on that play instead of throwing it toward Thomas.

Young's second interception was caught by cornerback Jerry Jacobs, who came into Sunday's game off a two-interception night against the Packers last Thursday.

Head coach Frank Reich called the first interception a "fluke thing" and credited it to a good play by Hutchinson. Reich said the second interception was probably a forced throw when Young shouldn't have gone for it.

"That's a good football team," Reich said of the Lions. "They're an explosive offense. We knew that coming in. We made it easy for them by turning the ball over. … What we've talked about is make teams beat us, make them go the long road. So we haven't been able to put together a game yet where I feel like we've been able to do that."

Young has committed six turnovers across his first four NFL starts, including four interceptions (two in Week 1 at Atlanta, two in Week 5 at Detroit) and two lost fumbles (one in Week 2 against New Orleans, one in Week 4 against Minnesota which was returned for a touchdown).