Week 10 Monday Injury Report: List keeps getting longer

CHARLOTTE — It wasn't really a practice, but even if it had been, the Panthers wouldn't have been fully staffed Monday.
The Panthers held a walk-through Monday in preparation for their Thursday game against the Bears, and eight players were listed as out for the practice.
All levels of participation are estimated since it wasn't really a full practice.
The group of players hypothetically held out was topped by outside linebacker Brian Burns (elbow) and cornerback CJ Henderson, who left Sunday's game with concussions. To clear the league's concussion protocol, they'd need to be cleared by an independent neurologist, and it's unlikely that will happen prior to Thursday.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) is the only one among that group with a pre-existing condition, as he was injured in Miami and has missed the two post-bye games.
Otherwise, the rest were either injured during the game or playing through something.
Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (elbow), tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), outside linebacker Luiji Vilain (knee), safety Xavier Woods (thigh), and linebacker Chandler Wooten (ankle) were the others listed as hypothetically not participating.
There were no hypothetical limiteds, but there were six players who were hypothetically full participants.
That group included safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps), running back Raheem Blackshear (ankle), left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (ankle), outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), and tight end Tommy Tremble (shoulder).
The Panthers will have a similar session tomorrow before traveling on Wednesday for the short-week game.
View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.