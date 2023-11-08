Presented by

Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: Four out, DJ Chark doubtful

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers know they're going into Chicago without a full complement of players, though they're hoping for the best on a few in the short week.

They listed four players as out for this week's game on the final injury report and wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. as doubtful after he aggravated his elbow injury last week against the Colts.

If Chark can't go, it opens the door for Terrace Marshall Jr.to have a bigger role, as well as some of the depth options they have on the roster.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Listed as out for Thursday are outside linebacker Brian Burns and cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion protocol), tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle).

They listed both starting safeties as questionable, leaving open the possibility that they'll have Vonn Bell (quadriceps) and Xavier Woods (thigh) together for the first time since Week 3.

Woods was listed as a hypothetical limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through, while Bell was listed as a full participant. Marquis Haynes Sr.is also listed as questionable, though he hasn't been activated to the 53-man roster yet.

Otherwise, the rest of the names on the list were considered full participants and have no injury statuses.

Advertising