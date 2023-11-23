Week 12 Thursday Injury Report: Thankful to be getting guys back

CHARLOTTE — The injury news has been rough for the Panthers all season, but things are beginning to improve, at least.
The Panthers only had one player missing from practice, and that was tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) for the second straight day.
But cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion) was a full participant, and out of the red jersey he was wearing Wednesday, a positive step for him. He remains in the concussion protocol and would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist to return to play, but it's a non-negative sign.
The Panthers could certainly use him, as they're short at the position, with Dicaprio Bootle going on IR this week.
Only four players were listed as limited Thursday, and three of them are the guys who have been designated to return from IR and have not yet been activated to the 53-man roster. That includes Jaycee Horn (hamstring), Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), and Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), who practiced for the first time Thursday. Safety Sam Franklin Jr. (quadriceps) was also listed as a limited participant.
Otherwise, everyone else on the report was listed as a full participant, including Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), who were limited on Wednesday.
Taylor Moton (knee) returned from his traditional rest/knee day, and quarterback Bryce Young (thigh) was again a full participant.
