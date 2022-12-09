Presented by

Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Cory Littleton among four questionable for Seahawks game

Dec 09, 2022 at 12:42 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had the benefit of a late bye week, and they've come out of it as healthy as a team can reasonably be in December.

Only four players on the report have injury statuses for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, and all four are listed as questionable.

All four of those players practiced Friday, though linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle) and safety Xavier Woods (knee) were listed as limited.

It was Littleton's first work of the week, so a positive step for him. He missed the Broncos game before the bye, after injuring his ankle in Baltimore the prior week.

Also listed as questionable for Sunday's game were defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf) and safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle), though both were full participants.

The good news was that after popping up the report this week, players such as running back D'Onta Foreman (foot), defensive end Brian Burns (knee), and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (knee) were all full participants and had no game status listed, meaning they're good to go this weekend.

Tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck) and linebacker Chandler Wooten (illness) were also cleared, and participated fully on Friday.

Advertising