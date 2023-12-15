Presented by

Week 15 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns questionable

Dec 15, 2023
Darin Gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are ruling three players out, and the seasonal illness that has made its way around the defense has gotten another one, but Brian Burns could be on track to play Sunday against the Falcons. 

Burns (ankle), who was held out Wednesday, was a limited participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The three players ruled out for the game include tight ends Hayden Hurst (concussion) and Ian Thomas (ankle), along with guard Justin McCray (calf). 

Burns is one of seven players with questionable designations this week, and four of those are with illness designations. 

That's clumped up in the defensive back room this week, with Xavier Woods missing Friday and a new addition to the list. D'Shawn Jamison and Sam Franklin Jr. are also questionable because of it, along with Amaré Barno

Listed as questionable for injury-related reasons are Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and Jammie Robinson (finger). 

Gross-Matos was a new addition to the report Friday.

