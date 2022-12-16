Presented by

Week 15 Friday Injury Report: DJ Moore questionable

Dec 16, 2022 at 12:48 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers aren't completely in the clear yet, as it pertains to their top wide receiver.

DJ Moore (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

He practiced for the third straight day Friday, but he was listed as a limited participant after being full the previous two days.

But he was also wearing a green jersey in practice, which suggests some degree of recovery from a previous issue. He hadn't worn green the rest of the week.

Linebacker Brandon Smith (ankle) is the only player listed as out for Sunday's game.

Two others are listed as questionable: Safety Xavier Woods (knee) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (shoulder). Woods was held out of last week's win in Seattle after being questionable on the final report.

Linebackers Cory Littleton (ankle) and Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) were full participants again, and have no injury status for the game.

Linebacker Damien Wilson was added to the list, as he wasn't at Friday's practice for personal and non-injury-related reasons.

