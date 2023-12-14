Presented by

Week 15 Thursday Injury Report: Still missing tight ends

Dec 14, 2023 at 01:36 PM
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had pass-rusher Brian Burns back on the field Thursday, but they continue to run short at tight end this week. 

Ian Thomas (ankle) and Hayden Hurst (concussion) remained out for the second straight day this week. Hurst remains in the protocol, where he's been since being injured late in the Week 10 loss at Chicago.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Otherwise, the illness that ran through certain groups continues. Jammie Robinson and DJ Johnson are apparently feeling better and after missing yesterday's practice (though Robinson was added Thursday as limited with a finger issue) , while Amaré Barno and Sam Franklin Jr. were added to it today and were not on the practice field.

D'Shawn Jamison remains listed as out with the illness for the second straight day, as was guard Justin McCray (calf).

Burns was a limited participant on Thursday, along with Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), Taylor Moton (knee), Tommy Tremble (hip), and DeShawn Williams (knee).

Punter Johnny Hekker (right shin) bravely practiced as a full participant for the second straight day.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 12/13

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Wednesday in Week 15.

