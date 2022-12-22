Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: All clear for Detroit

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have achieved one of the rarest feats in football.
They effectively have no injury report at all, heading into Week 16.
The Panthers only had five players listed on the report at all, and all five were full participants Thursday in the final full practice before they play the Lions, a remarkable run of good fortune which they can't take for granted.
Cornerbacks CJ Henderson (ankle) and Jaycee Horn (shoulder) lead that list, but Henderson has practiced fully all week, and Horn was out of his green jersey and in a regular one Thursday.
Also back to full participation were tight end Ian Thomas (thigh) and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), with safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle) a full participant for the second straight day.
Carolina leads the all-time series with Detroit, 7-3.