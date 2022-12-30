Week 17 Friday Injury Report Jaycee Horn out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are heading to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady with their playoff chances on the line, and they'll be without their best cornerback.
As expected, Jaycee Horn (wrist) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers on the final injury report of the week.
Horn had surgery Tuesday, and interim head coach Steve Wilks said they'd re-evaluate his condition in 10-12 days. That leaves open the possibility of the regular season finale against the Saints, but it needs to matter first.
The Panthers have three players listed as questionable on the report, including offensive lineman Cade Mays (knee), who was added to the report Friday as a limited participant.
Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (ankle) and tight end Tommy Tremble (hip) were also listed as questionable. Haynes popped up on the report Thursday.
The other three players on the report are listed with no injury status, meaning they're clear to play. That group includes linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring), wide receiver Shi Smith (foot), and tight end Stephen Sullivan (ankle).
Carolina is 25-19 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting a 13-10 record at home and 12-9 on the road.