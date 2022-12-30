Presented by

Week 17 Friday Injury Report Jaycee Horn out

Dec 30, 2022 at 12:50 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are heading to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady with their playoff chances on the line, and they'll be without their best cornerback.

As expected, Jaycee Horn (wrist) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers on the final injury report of the week.

Horn had surgery Tuesday, and interim head coach Steve Wilks said they'd re-evaluate his condition in 10-12 days. That leaves open the possibility of the regular season finale against the Saints, but it needs to matter first.

The Panthers have three players listed as questionable on the report, including offensive lineman Cade Mays (knee), who was added to the report Friday as a limited participant.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (ankle) and tight end Tommy Tremble (hip) were also listed as questionable. Haynes popped up on the report Thursday.

The other three players on the report are listed with no injury status, meaning they're clear to play. That group includes linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring), wide receiver Shi Smith (foot), and tight end Stephen Sullivan (ankle).

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Through The Years

Carolina is 25-19 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting a 13-10 record at home and 12-9 on the road.

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Quincy Black (58) and Ronde Barber (20) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec.6, 2009 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Quincy Black (58) and Ronde Barber (20) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec.6, 2009 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Brandon Todd
191013carattb_4077
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

181104_Samuel_TD
CARvsTAM1209
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

868B4448
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

D15O8797
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

CARvsTAM553
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

D15O8932
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

D15O0658
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh McCown (12) looks for an open receiver as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) runs after him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. The Panthers won 19-17. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh McCown (12) looks for an open receiver as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) runs after him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. The Panthers won 19-17. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

AP_091018044288
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

CARvsTAM069
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams follows blockers to score during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2007, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams follows blockers to score during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2007, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

_W1D6365
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown by running back Jonathan Stewart (28) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown by running back Jonathan Stewart (28) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

CARvsTAM372
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Carolina Panthers DeAngelo Williams runs with the football during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. (Mike McGinnis/AP Images for Panini)
Carolina Panthers DeAngelo Williams runs with the football during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. (Mike McGinnis/AP Images for Panini)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jermaine Phillips (23) defends during the third quarter of the Panthers' 38-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jermaine Phillips (23) defends during the third quarter of the Panthers' 38-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs wraps up Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Alstott during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs wraps up Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Alstott during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) catches a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Mason Foster (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) catches a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Mason Foster (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) gets sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) gets sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay (4) kicks the game-winning field goal with six second remaining in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay (4) kicks the game-winning field goal with six second remaining in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, grabs a first-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Rodney Peete in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, grabs a first-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Rodney Peete in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) gtes ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Elbert Mack (33) on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Margaret Bowles)
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) gtes ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Elbert Mack (33) on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Margaret Bowles)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Tyler Brayton (96) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Tyler Brayton (96) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

868B5270
868B5382
In this Dec. 8, 2008 photo, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) and Panthers' DeAngelo Williams celebrate after Stewart's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C. Smash and Dash. The nickname coined for the panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart (Smash) and DeAngelo Williams (Dash) is catching on as defenders bounce off. The Panthers now hope this young tandem lead them into the playoffs. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
In this Dec. 8, 2008 photo, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) and Panthers' DeAngelo Williams celebrate after Stewart's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C. Smash and Dash. The nickname coined for the panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart (Smash) and DeAngelo Williams (Dash) is catching on as defenders bounce off. The Panthers now hope this young tandem lead them into the playoffs. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Derrick Brooks (55) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Derrick Brooks (55) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AE7I1955
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman (32) attempts to dive over the Carolina Panthers defense, including Will Witherspoon (54) and Brian Allen (52) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. Pittman was stopped short of the end zone. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman (32) attempts to dive over the Carolina Panthers defense, including Will Witherspoon (54) and Brian Allen (52) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. Pittman was stopped short of the end zone. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme fires a first-quarter pass while Panthers tackle Travelle Wharton (70) keeps Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Simeon Rice (97) out of the play Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 34-14. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme fires a first-quarter pass while Panthers tackle Travelle Wharton (70) keeps Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Simeon Rice (97) out of the play Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 34-14. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ricky Proehl runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Will Allen (26) after pulling in a 64-yard reception from quarterback Jake Delhomme during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ricky Proehl runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Will Allen (26) after pulling in a 64-yard reception from quarterback Jake Delhomme during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble (20) gets pulled down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Joey Galloway after intercepting a first quarter pass from Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble (20) gets pulled down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Joey Galloway after intercepting a first quarter pass from Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) runs an interception 46 yards for a touchdown as Panthers coach John Fox, back left, celebrates in the third quarter of the Panthers' 21-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) runs an interception 46 yards for a touchdown as Panthers coach John Fox, back left, celebrates in the third quarter of the Panthers' 21-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

1CW19353
Carolina Panthers' Karl Hankton (88) reaches for the ball after a punt attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh Bidwell (9) was blocked during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Carolina Panthers' Karl Hankton (88) reaches for the ball after a punt attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh Bidwell (9) was blocked during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) during the second half Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. Helping Simms up is Buccaneers center John Wade (76). (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) during the second half Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. Helping Simms up is Buccaneers center John Wade (76). (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after his game-winning five-yard touchdown catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Corey Ivy (35) and Shelton Quarles (53) stand by during the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 27-24 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after his game-winning five-yard touchdown catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Corey Ivy (35) and Shelton Quarles (53) stand by during the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 27-24 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 4187
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 3839
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 3245
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 2715_1
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 6203
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 7186
191013carattb_1677
191013carattb_3567
191013carattb_1583
191013carattb_3394
191013carattb_792
1D3_8768
E_MKII5201 (1)
MKII5879_1
E_MKII5254
221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-135
E_MKII0282
MK2_9900
Carolina is 12-9 at home against Tampa Bay all-time. The Buccaneers have won the last two games in Charlotte, including a 43-26 decision last year.
Carolina is 12-9 at home against Tampa Bay all-time. The Buccaneers have won the last two games in Charlotte, including a 43-26 decision last year.

1CW19960
AE7I2099
221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-137
