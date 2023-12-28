Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: A bevy of starters return

Tackle Ikem Ekwonu (foot) and Taylor Moton (knee), both of whom sat out on Wednesday for the week's first practice, were limited participants on Thursday. Linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back) was also a limited participant, along with running back Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (quad). Hubbard was also a limited participant on Wednesday. In addition,Adam Thielen was back on the field after a veteran rest day on Wednesday.