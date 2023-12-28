Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: A bevy of starters return

The Panthers saw a surge of returns on Thursday, as five players moved off the did not practice list.
Tackle Ikem Ekwonu (foot) and Taylor Moton (knee), both of whom sat out on Wednesday for the week's first practice, were limited participants on Thursday. Linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back) was also a limited participant, along with running back Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (quad). Hubbard was also a limited participant on Wednesday. In addition,Adam Thielen was back on the field after a veteran rest day on Wednesday.
Others practicing as full participants were corner Donte Jackson (ankle), guard Nash Jensen (back), guard Cade Mays (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (toe), tight end Stephen Sullivan (wrist) and tight end Tommy Tremble (back).
Linebacker Claudin Cherelus was also a full participant on Thursday, marking another step in his possible return.
Corners Troy Hill and Jaycee Horn were the only two players who did not participate on Thursday. Hill remains in concussion protocol and Horn is rehabbing a toe injury.
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.