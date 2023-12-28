Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: A bevy of starters return

Dec 28, 2023 at 02:01 PM
InjuryReport_Thumbnail_Miles

The Panthers saw a surge of returns on Thursday, as five players moved off the did not practice list.

Tackle Ikem Ekwonu (foot) and Taylor Moton (knee), both of whom sat out on Wednesday for the week's first practice, were limited participants on Thursday. Linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back) was also a limited participant, along with running back Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (quad). Hubbard was also a limited participant on Wednesday. In addition,Adam Thielen was back on the field after a veteran rest day on Wednesday.

Others practicing as full participants were corner Donte Jackson (ankle), guard Nash Jensen (back), guard Cade Mays (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (toe), tight end Stephen Sullivan (wrist) and tight end Tommy Tremble (back). 

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus was also a full participant on Thursday, marking another step in his possible return.

Corners Troy Hill and Jaycee Horn were the only two players who did not participate on Thursday. Hill remains in concussion protocol and Horn is rehabbing a toe injury.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 12/28

View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

231228 WK 17 Practice 2-072
1 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-027
2 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-106
3 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-104
4 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-102
5 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-085
6 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-101
7 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-084
8 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-083
9 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-081
10 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-082
11 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-080
12 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-078
13 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-079
14 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-067
15 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-070
16 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-071
17 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-068
18 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-069
19 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-066
20 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-062
21 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-052
22 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-053
23 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-051
24 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-049
25 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-036
26 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-048
27 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-047
28 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-046
29 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-035
30 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-032
31 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-033
32 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-132
33 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-131
34 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-128
35 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-126
36 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-127
37 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-125
38 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-063
39 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-107
40 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-108
41 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-122
42 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-109
43 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-030
44 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-026
45 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-028
46 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-011
47 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-006
48 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-013
49 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-031
50 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-008
51 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-029
52 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-014
53 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-007
54 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-016
55 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-012
56 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-015
57 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-009
58 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231228 WK 17 Practice 2-010
59 / 59
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Brian Burns wants defense to remain the same in 2024

With questions looming around coaches and big name free agents, the Panthers leader submits a request; change nothing. Plus other notes from the week. 
news

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

The Panthers added a rookie offensive lineman off of San Francisco's practice squad on Thursday.
news

Tommy Tremble growing as a receiver, building bond with Bryce Young

The tight end has been a solid special teams player all three seasons, but is developing as a pass-catcher as the offense starts to grow.
news

Julius Peppers a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

In his first year of eligibility, Peppers advanced to the final 15. Meanwhile, Steve Smith Sr. fell short of the finalist list for the third straight year, thanks to a glut of receivers in the room.
news

Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

The second-year linebacker will head to season ending IR with a knee injury. 
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Jacksonville

The Panthers game against the Jaguars will air on CBS at 1:00 p.m.
news

Donte Jackson named team's Ed Block Courage Award winner

The veteran cornerback has come back from a torn Achilles last November, and has been the one constant in a secondary hit by so many other injuries this year. 
news

Know Your Foe: Jacksonville Jaguars 

Get to know the Panthers' next opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars
news

Snap Counts: Week 16 vs. Green Bay

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home xxx Sunday against the Packers.
news

Stats & Superlatives: Panthers vs. Packers

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Notebook: Panthers frustrated by late calls

From a frantic spike that was ruled a fraction of a second late, to a bobbled catch that wasn't overturned, there was some frustration late for the Panthers. Plus more on injuries, and other notes.
Advertising