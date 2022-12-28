Presented by

Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report: Run game resting

Dec 28, 2022 at 02:28 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are coming off a day in which they ran for a franchise-record 320 yards, so if anybody deserves time to rest, it's a few of the guys involved in that process.

Both running back D'Onta Foreman and right tackle Taylor Moton were held out of practice Wednesday, but it was just rest for both of them.

Foreman ran for a career-best 165 yards last week and earned NFC offensive player of the week honors. He's been getting periodic rest days, and it's hard to argue he hasn't earned it.

The 28-year-old Moton has also reached that veteran status where he gets days off for maintenance reasons. But he's also appeared in 96 consecutive games since entering the league and started 80 in a row (all of them since the start of his second season).

As expected, cornerback Jaycee Horn was held out of practice Wednesday. He had wrist surgery on Tuesday, so that was the anticipated next step.

Otherwise, the rest of the report wasn't a bad one headed into Week 17 as they prepare for a crucial game against the Buccaneers.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring), wide receiver Shi Smith (foot), and tight end Tommy Tremble (hip) were limited and Stephen Sullivan (foot) was listed as full in practice.

