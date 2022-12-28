Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report: Run game resting

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are coming off a day in which they ran for a franchise-record 320 yards, so if anybody deserves time to rest, it's a few of the guys involved in that process.

Both running back D'Onta Foreman and right tackle Taylor Moton were held out of practice Wednesday, but it was just rest for both of them.

Foreman ran for a career-best 165 yards last week and earned NFC offensive player of the week honors. He's been getting periodic rest days, and it's hard to argue he hasn't earned it.