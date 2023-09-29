Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young cleared

The Panthers do have one player listed as out (safety ﻿Xavier Woods﻿, hamstring), and three questionables. Linebacker ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿ (hip) was a limited participant Friday while running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ (groin) was held out of Friday's practice. Wide receiver ﻿Jonathan Mingo﻿ remains in the concussion protocol, and was at practice in a red jersey.