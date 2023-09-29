Presented by

Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young cleared

Sep 29, 2023 at 12:48 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers still have some injury questions heading into the weekend, but not at quarterback.

Bryce Young (ankle) went through his third straight day as a full participant and does not have an injury status for Sunday's game against the Vikings, meaning he's good to go.

The Panthers do have one player listed as out (safety ﻿Xavier Woods﻿, hamstring), and three questionables. Linebacker ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿ (hip) was a limited participant Friday while running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ (groin) was held out of Friday's practice. Wide receiver ﻿Jonathan Mingo﻿ remains in the concussion protocol, and was at practice in a red jersey.

Otherwise, the rest of the players who were listed on the report were full participants Friday and don't have injury statuses for Sunday.

Wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ was removed from the report since his day off Thursday was simply a rest day.

