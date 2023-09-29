Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young cleared

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers still have some injury questions heading into the weekend, but not at quarterback.
Bryce Young (ankle) went through his third straight day as a full participant and does not have an injury status for Sunday's game against the Vikings, meaning he's good to go.
The Panthers do have one player listed as out (safety Xavier Woods, hamstring), and three questionables. Linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) was a limited participant Friday while running back Miles Sanders (groin) was held out of Friday's practice. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo remains in the concussion protocol, and was at practice in a red jersey.
Otherwise, the rest of the players who were listed on the report were full participants Friday and don't have injury statuses for Sunday.
Wide receiver Adam Thielen was removed from the report since his day off Thursday was simply a rest day.
