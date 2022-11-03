Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: Donte Jackson still out

CHARLOTTE — Veteran cornerback Donte Jackson had another day off from practice Thursday as they continue to manage the ankle injury that has had him in and out of games lately.

Jackson was held out for a second straight day, though there's some optimism he could be able to go this week against the Bengals.

He's played in every game, though he was carted off late in the Atlanta game last week and didn't finish. He also had a one-handed interception early in that game, his second of the year.

Safety Juston Burris (concussion) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) were also held out again Thursday. Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness) was also out, after he practiced Wednesday. Right tackle Taylor Moton (rest) was on the field in a baseball cap, watching the proceedings.

If the Panthers don't have Burris this week, versatile defensive back Myles Hartsfield would likely slide into his spot in the starting lineup, since Jeremy Chinn has not been activated from IR, and is expected to be out at least another week. Special-teamer Sean Chandler played some defense last week as well.