What to watch for at the 2023 scouting combine

The Panthers were going to be interested in speaking with the class of quarterbacks here anyway, as they head into 2023 with Matt Corral and Jacob Eason on the roster. Corral, a third-round selection in last year's draft, wasn't able to play in the regular season after a preseason Lisfranc injury sidelined him for the year. Eason was a practice squad signal-caller in 2022.

There are four quarterbacks with first-round projections in this year's draft, headlined by Alabama's Bryce Young. The Panthers will also have their eyes on C.J. Stroud from Ohio State, Kentucky's Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson from Florida, who each rank within NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top 15 overall prospects.

The Panthers hold the ninth pick in this year's draft.