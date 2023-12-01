Wideout Michael Strachan signed to active roster

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another potential weapon on offense to the 53-man roster.
The team signed practice squad wide receiver Mike Strachan to the active roster, giving them another size-speed option.
Strachan (pronounced strawn) has only caught one pass this year, but it was a big one. After he was elevated for the Chicago game, he caught a 45-yard strike from Bryce Young.
The 6-foot-5 Strachan was originally a seventh-round pick of the Colts in 2021 and spent two years there. He has appeared in 21 games and has six catches for 130 yards.
To make room on the roster, the Panthers waived cornerback David Long Jr. He was claimed off waivers in November and started last week's game against the Titans when they were strapped by injuries.
But with CJ Henderson clear of the concussion protocol, Jaycee Horn nearing a return, and the recent waiver claim of veteran corner Shaquill Griffin, they opted for offense.
View photos from the Panthers' practice on Thursday.