Wideout Michael Strachan signed to active roster

Dec 01, 2023 at 01:42 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Michael Strachan
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another potential weapon on offense to the 53-man roster.

The team signed practice squad wide receiver Mike Strachan to the active roster, giving them another size-speed option. 

Strachan (pronounced strawn) has only caught one pass this year, but it was a big one. After he was elevated for the Chicago game, he caught a 45-yard strike from Bryce Young.

Michael Strachan
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

The 6-foot-5 Strachan was originally a seventh-round pick of the Colts in 2021 and spent two years there. He has appeared in 21 games and has six catches for 130 yards.

To make room on the roster, the Panthers waived cornerback David Long Jr. He was claimed off waivers in November and started last week's game against the Titans when they were strapped by injuries.

But with CJ Henderson clear of the concussion protocol, Jaycee Horn nearing a return, and the recent waiver claim of veteran corner Shaquill Griffin, they opted for offense.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 11/30

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Thursday.

231130 WK 13 Practice 2-164
1 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-156
2 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-109
3 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-08
4 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-38
5 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-146
6 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-19
7 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-17
8 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-096
9 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-12
10 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-060
11 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-03
12 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-143
13 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-073
14 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-127
15 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-071
16 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-165
17 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-149
18 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-052
19 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-197
20 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-195
21 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-132
22 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-176
23 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-075
24 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-27
25 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-33
26 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-30
27 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-062
28 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-16
29 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-070
30 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-02
31 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-079
32 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-049
33 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-131
34 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-119
35 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-26
36 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-161
37 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-23
38 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-111
39 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-113
40 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-186
41 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-172
42 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-178
43 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-168
44 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-29
45 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-196
46 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-180
47 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-087
48 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-190
49 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-124
50 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-105
51 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Tremble doubtful, Hurst out

The Panthers could be down to two tight ends this week, and they'll also be without veteran safety Vonn Bell when they travel to Tampa Bay.
news

Like parents, like son: Chris Tabor's gift for coaching is making it like family

The Panthers' interim grew up the son of a coach, but the lessons he learned from a family and the community that surrounded it can only help in his current role.
news

Notebook: Secondary getting closer to healthy

While there are still a few more boxes to check, the defensive backfield could have its regular corners back this weekend. Plus more from the coordinators.
news

Shaquill Griffin claimed off waivers

The veteran cornerback adds depth at the position with starters getting closer to a return, adding some stability to the group.
news

Passing game looking for a spark at Tampa Bay

The Panthers are looking for more through the air, against a Buccaneers pass defense that hasn't had a great time of it themselves lately.
news

Week 15 schedule set

The Panthers will host the Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium, now that the league has determined the time of the NFC South matchup.
news

Week 13 Thursday Injury Report: Vonn Bell among two out

The veteran safety missed his second straight day of practice with a shoulder issue, but they got several players back on the field Thursday.
news

Laviska Shenault placed on injured reserve

The wide receiver suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Titans, and he becomes the 18th player to go on IR at some point this season.
news

Notebook: Chris Tabor trying to keep a little "normal" going

The interim head coach knows things are not routine, but he's trying to keep things afloat in his first week on a new job, and have a little fun along the way.
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Tampa Bay

The Panthers game against the Buccaneers will air on CBs at 4:05 p.m.
news

Trying to keep Bryce Young "loose" after coaching change

Interim coach Chris Tabor said he wanted the rookie quarterback to play freely this week against the Buccaneers, despite the disruption around him.
Advertising