2015 opponents determined

The Panthers' opponents for the 2015 season have been determined with the conclusion of the 2014 regular season.

In addition to home and away games against NFC South foes Atlanta, New Orleans and Tampa Bay, Carolina will play all four teams from both the NFC East and AFC South. The Panthers' remaining two 2015 intraconference opponents are based on the 2014 standings. Carolina will host Green Bay and play at Seattle since all three teams finished first in their respective divisions.

Dates and times will be announced by the NFL in the spring. After that, an on-sale date for single-game tickets to Panthers home games for the 2015 season will be determined. 2015 OPPONENTS HOME AWAY Atlanta Falcons (6-10) Atlanta Falcons (6-10) New Orleans Saints (7-9) New Orleans Saints (7-9) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-14) Philadelphia Eagles (10-6) Dallas Cowboys (12-4) Washington Redskins (4-12) New York Giants (6-10) Houston Texans (9-7) Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13) Indianapolis Colts (11-5) Tennessee Titans (2-14) Green Bay Packers (12-4) Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

A few notes on Carolina's 2015 opponents:

• The Panthers will play six games against teams that finished the year with a .500 or better record but just four against teams that made the playoffs.

• Carolina has the sixth-easiest strength of schedule (.434) based on 2014 records but the toughest schedule among NFC South teams. Atlanta has the easiest (.406), with Tampa Bay (.422) fourth and New Orleans (.426) fifth.

• The Panthers have compiled an 8-17 regular season record versus the NFC East since division realignment in 2002. They are 4-0 all-time against the division in playoff games.

• The Panthers are 5-7 against the AFC South.

• Carolina will face the Seahawks for the fourth consecutive season after hosting them each of the past three years. It will mark the teams' fifth meeting in the last six years after they only played three times in the franchise's first 15 seasons.

• Indianapolis' visit to Bank of America Stadium will pit Panthers quarterback Cam Newton - the No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft - against Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, the No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft.

The NFL's scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis. Under the formula, every team within a division plays 16 games as follows:

• Home and away games against its three division opponents (six games).

• The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games).

• The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (four games).