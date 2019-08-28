How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Carolina plays its fourth game of the preseason vs. Pittsburgh, August 29th at 7:00 p.m. ET. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the game at home.
WATCH LIVE
TELEVISION BROADCAST (REGIONAL): WSOC-TV in Charlotte and regional affiliates. Click here for a list of affiliates in your area.
TELEVISION BROADCAST (NATIONAL): NFL Network (subject to blackout in local markets)
On The Call: Mick Mixon, Mike Rucker, Caroline Cann
STREAMING VIDEO (IN-MARKET): The broadcast will be streamed live for free on Panthers.com on desktop and mobile web as well as the Panthers app. It is only available for fans in the Panthers primary markets.
STREAMING VIDEO (OUT-OF-MARKET): For fans outside of the primary broadcast area, NFL Game Pass is offering a free 7-day subscription for fans to stream preseason games live! Click here for more information on how to sign up.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: WBT-AM 1110 AM in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Jim Szoke, Mike Tolbert, Kevin Donnalley
The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap up reaction and analysis after the game.
