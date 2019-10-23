How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

The Carolina Panthers will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on FOX regionally and streamed by Yahoo! Sports on mobile.
TELEVISION BROADCAST: FOX (WJZY in Charlotte). See the above broadcast map to see if your local FOX station will carry the game.
On The Call: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale
STREAMING VIDEO: This season, fans are able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Panthers.com on mobile web and the Panthers app. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Panthers games and other NFL games each week.
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: WBT-AM 1110 AM in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Mick Mixon, Jordan Gross, Jim Szoke, Caroline Cann
The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap up reaction and analysis after the game.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones.
SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST: WGSP 102.3 FM, 107.5 FM and 1310 AM in Charlotte, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
View photos from past games between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. Carolina holds a 13-9 edge in the all-time series.