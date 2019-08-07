How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Carolina opens the preseason at Chicago on Thursday, August 8th at 8 p.m. ET. Listed below are all the ways that Panthers fans can watch and follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TELEVISION BROADCAST: WSOC-TV in Charlotte. Click here for a list of affiliates in your area.
On The Call: Mick Mixon, Mike Rucker, Caroline Cann
STREAMING VIDEO (IN-MARKET): The broadcast will be streamed live for free on Panthers.com on desktop and mobile web as well as the Panthers app. It is only available for fans in the Panthers primary markets (extending from Roanoke and Norfolk, Va through the Carolinas to Savannah, Ga.).
STREAMING VIDEO (OUT-OF-MARKET): For fans outside of the primary broadcast area, NFL Game Pass is offering a free 7-day subscription for fans to watch preseason games live! Click here for more information on how to sign up.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: WBT-AM 1110 AM in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Jim Szoke, Mike Tolbert, Kevin Donnalley
The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap up reaction and analysis after the game.
DIGITAL TICKETS, STATS and MORE
GAME CENTRAL: In-game play-by-play, links to broadcast information, game notes and stats are all available here.
MOBILE: Fans can download the Carolina Panthers official mobile and tablet app for live scores and stats, news and more. Fans living inside the region of North Carolina and South Carolina can also listen to the radio broadcast for free on the app. To download the app, click here.
As a reminder, fans are encouraged to download the app and load your 2019 tickets onto your phone for easy entry into games this season as part of the new mobile ticketing policy. A handy guide to mobile ticketing is available here.
SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.
- Twitter: Panthers
- Facebook: /CarolinaPanthers
- Instagram: Panthers
View photos of the Panthers loading the plane on the way to Chicago for a preseason week 1 matchup.