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2018 Single-Game Tickets Now On Sale

Apr 28, 2018 at 03:00 AM

A limited number of single-game tickets to each of the Carolina Panthers home games for the 2018 season are now on sale.

Preseason ticket prices range from $27.04 to $93.24 plus applicable taxes and service charges for non-premium tickets. Fans may purchase up to ten (10) preseason tickets per game with limited availability.

Regular season ticket prices, with the exception of the games against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, range from $69.00 to $205.13 plus applicable taxes and service charges for non-premium tickets. Fans may purchase up to eight (8) regular season tickets per game with limited availability.

Ticket prices for the games against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants range from $97.90 to $279.72 plus applicable taxes and service charges. Fans may purchase up to four (4) regular season tickets per game with limited availability.

Tickets can be purchased on Saturday, April 28, either online at www.ticketmaster.com or through Ticketmaster Charge-By-Phone services.

  • Online – Purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com for the most convenient way to order tickets. Service charges are applied per ticket.
  • Ticketmaster Charge-by-Phone – Call 800-745-3000. Service charges are applied per ticket.

While the Panthers Ticket Office will be closed this weekend, tickets may also be purchased in person during business hours, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please note, during the 2018 offseason, the Carolina Panthers Ticket Office is temporarily located at the South Gate of Bank of America Stadium. The office will return to its usual location between the South and East gates later this summer.

The Ticket Office will accept walk-up orders but cannot accept orders over the phone. Service charges and handling fees are not assessed at the Panthers Ticket Office.

For additional information, visit panthers.com or ticketmaster.com.

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