2021 Mock Draft Report 1.0: Quarterbacks, a tight end and more

As the Panthers' staff gets set for a full week of coaching prospects at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., we turn our attention to the first editions of Mock Drafts that are beginning to project the 2021 NFL Draft.
Here's a look at projections from six media outlets:
The initial set of mock drafts has a wide variety of picks for Carolina, ranging from quarterback to offensive line to tight end and linebacker.
CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has the Panthers trading up to take Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 3, while Vinnie Iyer from the Sporting News has BYU's Zach Wilson going to Carolina at No. 8.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah projected Oregon tackle Penei Sewell to the Panthers, while ESPN's Todd McShay picked Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.
Meanwhile, two writers have the Panthers taking a defensive player in the first round. PFF's Michael Renner projects Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons at No. 8, while Benjamin Solak of The Draft Network has Carolina trading back to No. 20 and taking Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
