2021 Mock Draft Report 1.0: Quarterbacks, a tight end and more

The initial set of mock drafts has a wide variety of picks for Carolina, ranging from quarterback to offensive line to tight end and linebacker.

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has the Panthers trading up to take Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 3, while Vinnie Iyer from the Sporting News has BYU's Zach Wilson going to Carolina at No. 8.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah projected Oregon tackle Penei Sewell to the Panthers, while ESPN's Todd McShay picked Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.