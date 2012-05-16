Alexander aims for new heights

CHARLOTTE - Frank Alexander's college football debut and his introduction to the NFL couldn't have been much rockier.

But if the rest of his NFL career plays out like the rest of his college career did, Alexander will be a rock for the Panthers at defensive end.

"I had a good career at Oklahoma. They made me the man I am today," said Alexander, the Panthers' fourth-round draft pick who was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. "I feel like OU got me ready for the next level. All I can do now is try to head to the top from here."

It was a long climb in college for Alexander. About four hours after he made his debut in the Sooners' 2008 season opener, Alexander got caught up in a fight at a team party and ended up in the hospital with stab wounds to his right arm.

"I was just standing by the speakers, and the next thing I know, somebody hit me in the head with a bottle," Alexander said. "That got my guard up, and before I knew it a big fight broke out and I ended up getting cut."

Alexander didn't return for six weeks, but he recovered in time to become a key cog on a team that played in the BCS National Championship and only got better for there.

Then, when he headed to the NFL Scouting Combine in April to jumpstart the draft process, Alexander again found himself dealing with doctors. During a medical exam prior to taking the field, a doctor forbade Alexander from performing after discovering what was believed to be a hole in his heart.

"It was scary," said Alexander, whose father had to retire after suffering a heart attack in 2010. "I had to go to different doctors and get different opinions, and on every team visit I had to do the same thing.

"It was a bad feeling to not be able to compete, but I just gave it up to God, and I knew he was going to work it out for me."

All subsequent tests revealed no problems, and the Panthers soon began their pursuit of him, even visiting Alexander's high school in Louisiana to learn more about him.