Allen passes physical, officially joins Panthers

CHARLOTTE - Defensive end Jared Allen passed his physical examination Tuesday morning and is now officially a member of the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday, the Panthers traded a conditional 2016 draft choice to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Allen, who is the NFL's active sack leader with 134.

"Jared Allen is a proven pass rusher in this league, and when you have a chance to add a quality player to your roster you must take advantage of the opportunity," general manager Dave Gettleman said. "Jared fits us very well and we are excited to add him to our roster."