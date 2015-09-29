Allen passes physical, officially joins Panthers

Sep 29, 2015 at 04:49 AM

CHARLOTTE - Defensive end Jared Allen passed his physical examination Tuesday morning and is now officially a member of the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday, the Panthers traded a conditional 2016 draft choice to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Allen, who is the NFL's active sack leader with 134.

"Jared Allen is a proven pass rusher in this league, and when you have a chance to add a quality player to your roster you must take advantage of the opportunity," general manager Dave Gettleman said. "Jared fits us very well and we are excited to add him to our roster."

Added head coach Ron Rivera: "He's a pass rushing specialist – that's what he does – and he plays the run very well. He's a physical guy. He's got good size, good hand strength. He rushes with violence. He doesn't just sit there and work one way or the other – he's got counter moves. We watched a lot of tape on him (Monday) just to make sure that this could potentially be a fit for us."

Jared Allen Through The Years

View photos of defensive end Jared Allen during his 12-year NFL career.

No Title
1 / 69
No Title
2 / 69
No Title
3 / 69
No Title
4 / 69
No Title
5 / 69
No Title
6 / 69
No Title
7 / 69
No Title
8 / 69
No Title
9 / 69
No Title
10 / 69
No Title
11 / 69
No Title
12 / 69
No Title
13 / 69
No Title
14 / 69
No Title
15 / 69
No Title
16 / 69
No Title
17 / 69
No Title
18 / 69
No Title
19 / 69
No Title
20 / 69
No Title
21 / 69
No Title
22 / 69
No Title
23 / 69
No Title
24 / 69
No Title
25 / 69
No Title
26 / 69
No Title
27 / 69
No Title
28 / 69
No Title
29 / 69
No Title
30 / 69
No Title
31 / 69
No Title
32 / 69
No Title
33 / 69
No Title
34 / 69
No Title
35 / 69
No Title
36 / 69
No Title
37 / 69
No Title
38 / 69
No Title
39 / 69
No Title
40 / 69
No Title
41 / 69
No Title
42 / 69
No Title
43 / 69
No Title
44 / 69
No Title
45 / 69
No Title
46 / 69
No Title
47 / 69
No Title
48 / 69
No Title
49 / 69
No Title
50 / 69
No Title
51 / 69
No Title
52 / 69
No Title
53 / 69
No Title
54 / 69
No Title
55 / 69
No Title
56 / 69
No Title
57 / 69
No Title
58 / 69
No Title
59 / 69
No Title
60 / 69
No Title
61 / 69
No Title
62 / 69
No Title
63 / 69
No Title
64 / 69
No Title
65 / 69
No Title
66 / 69
No Title
67 / 69
No Title
68 / 69
No Title
69 / 69
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising