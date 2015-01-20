Ask Bryan: Carolina corps ready for next step

After two consecutive playoff seasons, what do the Panthers need to do to take it to the next level? – Cody in Negaunee, Mich.

Over the next 100 or so days, between free agency that begins March 10 and the NFL Draft at the end of April, the Panthers will make a multitude of moves to reshape their roster for the 2015 season. Some of the difficult decisions that will be made could be difference-makers, but I think the answer to your question is much simpler than the impossible task of forecasting what offseason moves will be made.

The corps of the team isn't going to change this offseason, and that group already holds the key to taking it to the next level. Simply put, they need to keep on keeping on.

Look back to the end of the 2010 season when the Panthers went 2-14 and hired Ron Rivera as head coach. That season, the Seattle Seahawks became the first team to win a playoff game with a losing record. The Seahawks returned to the playoffs in 2012, then won the Super Bowl last season and are back in it this season.

One of the Panthers' two victories in 2010 was over San Francisco. The 49ers then rebuilt the right way, just like Carolina, winning a playoff game in 2011, reaching the Super Bowl in 2012 and missing out on a return trip with a loss to the Seahawks in last year's NFC Championship.

I believe Carolina could be on a similar track, having lost to the 49ers in the playoffs in 2013 and to the Seahawks in 2014. The Panthers have progressed one step further each of the last two years, and all signs point to them being able to take at least another step in 2015.

What's your take on the offensive line play this season? Should we keep Byron Bell at left tackle or get one out the draft? – Hussein in Greensboro, N.C.

The Panthers were up and down in 2014, and they ended up right in the middle of the pack in total offense, ranking 16th out of 32 teams. I loved what the running game did down the stretch and liked a lot of things the passing game did. The offensive line was key in both areas, straightening things out after a rough 12 games.

Bell, who started at left tackle after three seasons at right tackle, is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in March. The Panthers' plans for him aren't clear.

"Byron Bell showed flashes, but it is about consistency," general manager Dave Gettleman said last week. "I will give him a little bit of the benefit of the doubt - it was his first year playing there. I think we've shown that if a player shows up that we think is going to make us better, then we are going to go get him. We have to sit down and evaluate."