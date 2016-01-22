Ask Bryan: Chatting about Cardinals

Strickland: There's no doubt this offense starts with the run game – witness Jonathan Stewart's 59-yard run on the first play from scrimmage against a stingy Seattle defense. The unit isn't always dominant, but there is a consistency and commitment there that tends to stress opposing defenses. Carolina has rushed for 100 or more yards in 27 consecutive regular season games, the longest streak since the Pittsburgh Steelers of the mid-1970s. The Panthers have done the same in their three postseason games during the streak, including 188 yards against the Cardinals a year ago. Now I wouldn't say that it's as simple as running to set up play-action passing opportunities. Yes, that happens at times of course, but this offense has been great at doing what you don't expect – in part simply because there are so many different directions it can go. They're not afraid to throw on first down and are very good at controlling tempo even while passing. And, back to the running game, the variety of run packages they have is immense.

All that being said, I feel like the Cardinals defense has matched up well with Carolina the last couple of years. Is there confidence in how they can handle Cam and company?

Urban: The Cardinals have done a nice job against the run this season, finishing sixth in rushing defense. Of course, the Seahawks were pretty good against the run and the Panthers made that work pretty easily last week. The key to me is to not get mesmerized by Newton, and know that slowing the run game is paramount. The last thing the Cardinals want is for the Panthers to be in a lot of third-and-short situations, because Cam makes those nearly automatic. If they can do that, they feel confident in how they can cover the wideouts. Tight end Greg Olsen is a different story – I'll be interested to see how they try to handle him. It hasn't been easy for any defense, and the way he and Newton have clicked is scary. But the Cards have their playmakers, even without Tyrann Mathieu. With all due respect to Josh Norman, Patrick Peterson has had as good a season as anyone at cornerback this year, and vets like Rashad Johnson, Jerraud Powers and Tony Jefferson have quietly played very well. As a pass rusher, Dwight Freeney has been surprisingly good despite not signing until five games into the season. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell has been playing very well lately, too.

It seems like, after the way the Panthers handled the Seahawks and the Cardinals struggled to close out the Packers – along with the Panthers playing at home – that there is high confidence in Carolina about this game. Am I reading this wrong? What is the vibe in the locker room and the city?

Strickland: There is a confidence but not a cockiness, but it's no different than the vibe around this team pretty much all season. Head coach Ron Rivera recently shared an anecdote that he relayed to some school students about relieving the feeling of pressure come test-taking time by feeling fully prepared. That's the feeling around this team right now – that they're fully prepared and can't wait to take the test. I wouldn't mistake that for them thinking it's an easy test by any means. Not that they've reinvented the wheel here or something, but I will say that after a 1-3 start in 2013 that turned Rivera's job status into a hot topic, he and the coaching staff seemed to unearth a formula for preparation that has really worked for this team. Three consecutive division titles speak to that.

Since we're on the subject, I'll close with this. Is a high confidence also a part of the equation on the Arizona side of things? I've heard some mentions of the Cardinals, understandably, feeling like this is a chance to show what they're really all about after coming to Charlotte for the playoffs last season with Palmer.