Ask Bryan: Newton is the answer

Among NFL quarterbacks with at least two starts, Newton has the sixth-best passer rating at 99.- better than Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. He's completed exactly two-thirds of his passes – the exact same percentage as Peyton Manning – and he's one of five quarterbacks with two or more starts yet to throw an interception.

Coming off offseason ankle surgery and a preseason rib injury, Newton hasn't been effective as a runner and hasn't run as often in an attempt to protect him from further injury, but he has improved as a passer. If sitting Newton would clearly improve his ability to run in the near future, perhaps the Panthers would consider such a move - especially given how well Anderson has played - but Rivera said Newton realistically will have to deal with soreness throughout the season. Regardless of Newton's current health, the Panthers are working to figure out a balance that includes using him in the running game while limiting the hits he takes.

How do you plan to address the offensive line problems? – Corey in Greenville, S.C.

The offensive line wasn't considered a problem when it protected Anderson and opened up running lanes in the season opener. It wasn't considered a problem when it held up against a relentless Detroit Lions defensive front. So now, after a disappointing showing against the Steelers in Week 3, it's a problem?

"We didn't do a good job running the ball, and I think that hurt us," center Ryan Kalil said. "We've got to be more consistent protecting Cam. I don't think we did a good job of that, and it showed. You can't have guys hitting your quarterback, having free shots.

"We've got to go back to work and get better."

Yes, the offensive line struggled against the Steelers, but that doesn't wipe out what the group did the first two weeks.

Will the next eight games make or break us? A tough stretch ahead. – Brian in Gibsonville, N.C.

Any eight-game stretch within a 16-game schedule will obviously go a long ways toward determining a team's fate. The Panthers' next eight opponents, beginning Sunday at Baltimore and ending with a home game against Atlanta before the bye week, currently sport a combined record of 16-8. So they're 2-1 on average, but guess what? The Panthers are 2-1 as well.

Remember last season, when the Panthers were 1-3 and had three "winnable games" followed by a seemingly brutal stretch against Atlanta, San Francisco and New England? Carolina won all six games.