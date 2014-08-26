Ask Bryan: Star in the making

Star Lotulelei seems to be getting better with every game. Do you believe he is quickly becoming one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL? – Stuart in Swansboro, N.C.

I believe he already is.

It's a beautiful thing when talent and position need come together on draft night, and I still remember my excitement during the 2013 NFL Draft when the stars (pun intended) aligned. Lotulelei, viewed at one point as the top prospect in the draft class, lost some momentum when he sat out the NFL Scouting Combine after a misdiagnosis led to concerns that he might have a heart condition. I hate that Lotulelei had to endure such a scare, but it turned out to be a blessing for the Panthers, who pulled off a coup by getting him with the 14th overall pick.

Lotulelei didn't play like a rookie while starting every game last season, and he's off to a strong start this preseason. He's often requiring the attention of two opposing offensive linemen, which creates opportunities for his teammates, and he's capable of wreaking havoc if opponents don't throw extra resources his way. In a word, he's a handful – exactly what you want from a defensive tackle.

Do you think Cam's injury will change how he plays in Week 1, assuming he is cleared to play? – Chris via Twitter

That's obviously hard to predict, though I know the injuries certainly won't change Newton's all-out approach to doing whatever it takes to win. As I understand it, rib injuries are often about pain management as much as anything, so how close Newton is to fully healed could determine how much he's able to move and play like the player we know and love. At this late point in the healing process for his surgically repaired ankle, it's much the same story.